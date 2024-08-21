How to watch today's Midtjylland vs Slovan Bratislava Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League Qualification match between FC Midtjylland and Slovan Bratislava, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Midtjylland will face Slovan Bratislava in the first leg of the Champions League playoffs at the MCH Arena on Wednesday.

The hosts have won four out of their last five matches and will be confident of a good result in the first leg in front of their fans. APOEL Nicosia held the visitors to a goalless draw in the last game but they will be hoping to get back to winning ways in what will be a difficult challenge away from home.

Midtjylland vs Slovan Bratislava kick-off time

Date: August 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: MCH Arena

The match will be played at the MCH Arena on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Midtjylland vs Slovan Bratislava online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

FC Midtjylland team news

Midtjylland continue to be without midfielder Kristoffer Olsson, who has been ruled out due to an injury.

Paulinho, Cho Gue-sung, and Marrony are all sidelined with knee injuries, while Victor Bak and Christian Sørensen remain doubtful due to injury concerns.

Midtjylland predicted XI: Olafsson; Andersson, Diao, Bech Sorensen, Juninho; Osorio, Martinez, Castillo, O. Sorensen; Dju, Buksa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lössl, Ólafsson, Ejeheri Defenders: Han-beom, Diao, Andersson, Gabriel, Bech Sørensen, OrtízJensen, Juninho Midfielders: Rømer, Martínez, Askildsen, Bravo, Byskov, Castillo, Sørensen Forwards: Djú, Brynhildsen, Osorio, Chilufya, Buksa, Gogorza, Kamara, Heiselberg, Lind, Şimşir

Slovan Bratislava team news

On the Slovan Bratislava side, Lukas Pauschek and Adler are unavailable as they recover from shoulder and shin injuries, respectively.

They have no other injury concerns ahead of their away game against Midtjylland.

Bratislava predicted XI: Takac; Blackman, Kashia, Wimmer, Sharani; Kucka, Bajric, Tolic; Weiss, Strelec, Mak.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mikoláš, Trnovský, Hrdina, Takáč Defenders: Voet, Kashia, Wimmer, Bajrić, Murár, Medveděv, Vojtko, Blackman Midfielders: Marko, Mišovič, Weiss, Tolić, Barseghyan, Mateáš, Mustafić, Kucka, Szöke, Savvidis Forwards: Isaac, Strelec, Marcelli, Mak, Sharani, Metsoko

Head-to-Head Record

This match will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

