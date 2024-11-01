How to watch today's Mazatlan vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Mazatlan and Club America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mazatlan will take on Club America in the Liga MX at the El Encanto Stadium on Friday.

Club America are ninth in the standings and 16 points behind the league leaders after having played 14 matches. Mazatlan are further down in 14th place with just one win in their last five fixtures.

Club America will be the favourites to win this contest, despite playing away from home. They will be looking to ride on the momentum they picked up from their last outing, a 2-1 win over Monterrey.

How to watch Mazatlan FC vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Vix in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Mazatlan FC vs CF America kick-off time

Date: November 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 pm ET Venue: El Encanto Stadium

The match will be played at the El Encanto Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 11 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Mazatlan FC team news

For Mazatlan, forward Gustavo Del Prete, Hugo Gonzalez, Luis Amarilla, Facundo Almada and Nicolas Benedetti are the players who will miss out this weekend due to injuries.

They will be desperate for points to ensure they don't finish at the bottom of the league standings.

Mazatlan possible XI: Gutierrez; Colula, Merolla, Franco, Sanchez, Escoboza; Arciga, Meraz, Sierra, Barcenas; Rubio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Gutierrez Defenders: Sanchez, Diaz, Almada, Meraz, Rodriguez, Escoboza, Merolla, Vargas, Alvarado Midfielders: Colman, Benedetti, Barcenas, Lainez, Colula, Esquivel, Torres, Arciga, Pizarro, Sierra, Moreno Forwards: Amarilla, Rubio, Camacho, Valadez

CF America team news

Brazilian manager Andre Jardine has a big injury list to deal with. Sebastián Cáceres, Ramón Juárez, Richard Sánchez, Rodrigo Aguirre, and Víctor Dávila are all unavailable for selection due to injuries.

The team is set for a poor finish in the league standings and will be desperate to pick up wins and end the season on a winning note.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Reyes, dos Santos, Vazquez, Calderon, Alvarez; Zendejas, Cervantes, Valdes; Dilrosun, Martin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Estrada, Cota Defenders: Alvarez, Araujo, Calderon, Borja, Juarez, Vazquez Midfielders: Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Valdes, Cervantes, J. Rodriguez, Zendejas, R. Sanchez, Dilrosun Forwards: Davila, Hernandez, Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/02/24 América 2 - 2 Mazatlán Liga MX 07/10/23 Mazatlán 1 - 2 América Liga MX 29/01/23 América 6 - 0 Mazatlán Liga MX 27/08/22 Mazatlán 1 - 3 América Liga MX 17/02/22 Mazatlán 2 - 1 América Liga MX

