How to watch today's Mazatlan vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Mazatlan will take on Club America in the Liga MX at the El Encanto Stadium on Friday.
Club America are ninth in the standings and 16 points behind the league leaders after having played 14 matches. Mazatlan are further down in 14th place with just one win in their last five fixtures.
Club America will be the favourites to win this contest, despite playing away from home. They will be looking to ride on the momentum they picked up from their last outing, a 2-1 win over Monterrey.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Mazatlan FC vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Vix in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Mazatlan FC vs CF America kick-off time
|Date:
|November 1, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11 pm ET
|Venue:
|El Encanto Stadium
The match will be played at the El Encanto Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 11 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Mazatlan FC team news
For Mazatlan, forward Gustavo Del Prete, Hugo Gonzalez, Luis Amarilla, Facundo Almada and Nicolas Benedetti are the players who will miss out this weekend due to injuries.
They will be desperate for points to ensure they don't finish at the bottom of the league standings.
Mazatlan possible XI: Gutierrez; Colula, Merolla, Franco, Sanchez, Escoboza; Arciga, Meraz, Sierra, Barcenas; Rubio.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gonzalez, Gutierrez
|Defenders:
|Sanchez, Diaz, Almada, Meraz, Rodriguez, Escoboza, Merolla, Vargas, Alvarado
|Midfielders:
|Colman, Benedetti, Barcenas, Lainez, Colula, Esquivel, Torres, Arciga, Pizarro, Sierra, Moreno
|Forwards:
|Amarilla, Rubio, Camacho, Valadez
CF America team news
Brazilian manager Andre Jardine has a big injury list to deal with. Sebastián Cáceres, Ramón Juárez, Richard Sánchez, Rodrigo Aguirre, and Víctor Dávila are all unavailable for selection due to injuries.
The team is set for a poor finish in the league standings and will be desperate to pick up wins and end the season on a winning note.
Club America possible XI: Malagon; Reyes, dos Santos, Vazquez, Calderon, Alvarez; Zendejas, Cervantes, Valdes; Dilrosun, Martin
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Malagon, Estrada, Cota
|Defenders:
|Alvarez, Araujo, Calderon, Borja, Juarez, Vazquez
|Midfielders:
|Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Valdes, Cervantes, J. Rodriguez, Zendejas, R. Sanchez, Dilrosun
|Forwards:
|Davila, Hernandez, Aguirre
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|22/02/24
|América 2 - 2 Mazatlán
|Liga MX
|07/10/23
|Mazatlán 1 - 2 América
|Liga MX
|29/01/23
|América 6 - 0 Mazatlán
|Liga MX
|27/08/22
|Mazatlán 1 - 3 América
|Liga MX
|17/02/22
|Mazatlán 2 - 1 América
|Liga MX