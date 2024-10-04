How to watch today's Marseille vs Angers Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Angers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Marseille will take on Angers in the Ligue 1 at the Stade Orange Velodrome on Friday.

After six matchdays in the league, Marseille are third in the standings behind PSG and Monaco. They will be hoping to close the gap to the leaders, which is currently only three points.

Angers, on the other hand, are off to a terrible start with zero wins in their first six matches. They have a mountain to climb already.

How to watch Marseille vs Angers online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Marseille vs Angers kick-off time

Date: October 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST Venue: Stade Orange Velodrome

The match will be played at the Stade Orange Velodrome on Friday, with kick-off at 7.45pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Marseille team news

Mason Greenwood has made a significant impact since his summer move from Manchester United, with five Ligue 1 goals so far in six matches.

Marseille trio Valentin Rongier, Bamo Meite and left-back Quentin Merlin are slowly recovering from their injuries.

Bilal Nadir, Faris Moumbagna and Ruben Blanco are confirmed absentees due to injuries, but Leonardo Balerdi will return from suspension.

Marseille possible starting lineup: Rulli; Murillo, Balerdi, Cornelius, Brassier; Kondogbia, Hojbjerg; Greenwood, Harit, Luis Henrique; Maupay

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rulli, de Lange Defenders: Garcia, Cornelius, Brassier, Lirola, Murillo, Mbemba, Balerdi Midfielders: Carboni, Harit, Kondogbia, Højbjerg, Mughe, Rabiot, Soglo, Lafont, Koné Forwards: Maupay, Wahi, Greenwood, Rowe, Sternal, Henrique, Abdallah

Angers team news

Angers are hoping Bamba Dieng can recover from an ankle injury soon. He is unlikely to feature against his former team.

Justin-Noel Kalumba is out for several months with a severe ankle injury.

Angers possible starting lineup: Fofana; Arcus, Biumia, Lefort, Hanin; Aholou, Belkebla, Abdelli; Allevinah, El Melali, Ferhat

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinga, Fofana Defenders: Arcus, Ekomié, Courcoul, Lefort, Hountondji, Biumla, Bamba, Hanin, Raolisoa Midfielders: Aholou, Lopy, Abdelli, Ould Khaled, Belkhdim, Capelle, Allevinah, Belkebla Forwards: Niane, Diony, Cherif, Lepaul, Ferhat, El Melali, Dieng

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/05/23 Marseille 3 - 1 Angers Ligue 1 01/10/22 Angers 0 - 3 Marseille Ligue 1 05/02/22 Marseille 5 - 2 Angers Ligue 1 23/09/21 Angers 0 - 0 Marseille Ligue 1 17/05/21 Marseille 3 - 2 Angers Ligue 1

