How to watch today's Manchester United vs Newcastle Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will take on Newcastle in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday.

Newcastle will be chasing what could be their fourth win in a row as they prepare to take on the Red Devils. They are seventh in the standings and will fancy their chances of getting a win away from home against the struggling hosts.

The Red Devils have lost four out of their last five fixtures and will be desperate for a good run. They have lost three games in a row and have struggled to deliver good performances this season.

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, UNIVERSO and USA in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Manchester United vs Newcastle kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

The match will be played at Old Trafford on Monday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Manchester United will be without Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte for Monday's match, as both are serving suspensions. Fernandes was shown a red card in the game against Wolves, while Ugarte reached the yellow-card limit.

The Red Devils are also missing Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof, and Luke Shaw due to injuries.

Newcastle team news

Newcastle continue to contend with absences, as Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles, Nick Pope, and Emil Krafth remain sidelined. Sven Botman is still unavailable for first-team action but is making significant strides in his recovery from a serious knee injury.

