How to watch today's Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will take on Brighton in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils have managed to win their last two games and will be aiming for a third win in a row across all competitions.

While Manchester United are 12th, Brighton's decent performances have seen them climb to ninth place. They have also won their last two games and will be confident of fighting for a win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester United vs Brighton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

The match will be played at Old Trafford on Sunday, with kick-off at 9 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Manchester United will welcome back Diogo Dalot for Sunday’s clash with Brighton after the full-back served a one-match suspension during Thursday's late victory over Southampton.

Luke Shaw continues to recover from an injury sustained in early December and Mason Mount remains sidelined following an injury in last month’s Manchester derby.

Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are also still unavailable due to injuries.

Brighton team news

Danny Welbeck made his league return as a late substitute during the 2-0 win over Ipswich on Thursday and could play against his former club.

Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, and Joao Pedro all featured in the midweek win despite fitness doubts, while Tariq Lamptey overcame a virus to make the bench.

Igor, Ferdi Kadioglu, Brajan Gruda and Mats Wieffer are all unlikely to feature.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links