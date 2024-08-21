How to watch today's Malmo vs Sparta Prague Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League Qualification match between Malmoe FF and Sparta Prague, as well as kick-off time and team news

Malmo will take on Sparta Prague in the first leg of the Champions League playoffs at the Eleda Stadium on Wednesday.

Malmo are heading into the fixture on the back of a thrilling 4-3 win over PAOK and will be high on confidence to claim a win. Sparta Prague will be even more confident, having won their first five games of the new season. They are sitting at the top of the Czech League and will be hoping to deliver a good display away from home.

How to watch Malmo vs Sparta Prague

Malmo vs Sparta Prague kick-off time

Date: August 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Eleda Stadium

The match will be played at the Eleda Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Malmo vs Sparta Prague online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Malmo FF team news

Malmö will be without Niklas Moisander, Anton Tinnerholm, and Stefano Vecchia as they continue their injury recoveries.

Isaac Kiese Thelin and Erik Botheim, who have netted a combined 28 goals in the 2024 season, are both likely to start in attack on Wednesday.

Malmo predicted XI: Dahlin; Larsen, Jansson, Zatterstrom, Busanello; Rieks, Pena, Johnsen, Nanasi; Botheim, Thelin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Friedrich, Dahlin Defenders: Olsson, Stryger, Jansson, Rösler, Busanello, Makolli, Zätterström Midfielders: Rieks, Lewicki, Rosengren, Peña, Christiansen, Nanasi, Jørgensen, Berg, Ali, Johnsen, Loukili, Skogmar, Bolin, Busuladzic Forwards: Kiese Thelin, Botheim, Hakšabanović, Guðjohnsen

Sparta Prague team news

For Sparta Prague, summer signing Imanol García de Albéniz has missed the last two matches due to an unspecified injury and is unlikely to be fit for the clash against Malmö.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the team ahead of their game against Malmo.

Sparta Prague possible XI: Vindahl; Vitik, Sorensen, Zeleny; Preciado, Laci, Kairinen, Rynes; Birmancevic, Olatunji, Haraslin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vindahl Jensen, Vorel, Surovcik Defenders: Suchomel, Ross, Preciado, Mejdr, Sorensen, Panak, Wiesner, Zeleny, Rynes, Kukucka, Vitik Midfielders: Solbakken, Pavelka, Danek, Birmancevic, Sadilek, Laci, Pesek, Haraslin, Krasniqi, Mokrovics Forwards: Olatunji, Kuchta, Tuci

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/02/24 Malmö 1 - 2 Sparta Prague Friendly 06/02/20 Malmö 2 - 0 Sparta Prague Friendly 06/08/14 Malmö 2 - 0 Sparta Prague Champions League 29/07/14 Sparta Prague 4 - 2 Malmö Champions League

