How to watch today's Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Borussia Dortmund manager Nuri Sahin will aim for a third consecutive victory as his squad heads to Mewa Arena on Saturday to face Mainz 05 in their match week 10 of the Bundesliga season.

Currently, Mainz sits 13th in the standings with 10 points from nine games, following a scoreless draw with Freiburg on November 3. Meanwhile, BVB holds fifth place with 16 points, having recently triumphed over RB Leipzig 2-1 on November 2.

Mainz, just two points ahead of 16th-placed Hoffenheim, are perilously close to the relegation playoff zone, although only five points separate Hoffenheim from eighth-placed Stuttgart.

As for Dortmund, they come into Saturday’s match fresh from a morale-boosting 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:30 am ET/ 6:30 am PT Venue: MEWA Arena

The match will be played at the MEWA Arena on Saturday, November 9, with kick-off at 9:30 am ET/ 6:30 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Mainz 05 team news

The hosts will be missing centre-backs Andreas Hanche-Olsen and Moritz Jenz until the end of November, but otherwise, the team remains largely fit and ready for action.

The hosts may set up with a back three of Dominik Kohr, Stefan Bell, and Maxim Leitsch in front of goalkeeper Robin Zentner. In midfield, Kaishu Sano and Nadiem Amiri are expected to anchor the central roles, while Jonathan Burkardt could be supported in attack by Paul Nebel and Jae-sung Lee.

Mainz 05 possible XI: Zentner; Kohr, Bell, Leitsch; Caci, Sano, Amiri, Mwene; Nebel, Lee; Burkardt.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rieß, Zentner, Batz Defenders: Mwene, Jenz, Leitsch, Bell, Caci, da Costa, Widmer, Dal Midfielders: Barkok, Sano, Lee, Nebel, Hong, Vidović, Kohr, Shabani Forwards: Onisiwo, Sieb, Weiper

Borussia Dortmund team news

The visitors, on the other hand, are contending with several key injuries, including defenders Julian Ryerson, Yan Couto, and Niklas Sule, along with goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

They’ll also be without forwards Karim Adeyemi, Giovanni Reyna, and Julien Duranville, though Marcel Sabitzer is back in contention for the midfield. Felix Nmecha is likely to partner with Sabitzer in central midfield, while Pascal Gross and Emre Can may be required to shift into defensive roles.

Up front, striker Serhou Guirassy is set to lead the line, flanked by Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Maximilian Beier.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Meyer; Gross, Can, Anton, Schlotterbeck; Nmecha, Sabitzer; Beier, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gulacsi, Zingerle, Vandevoordt Defenders: Geertruida, Bitshiabu, Orban, Lukeba, Klostermann, Henrichs Midfielders: Elmas, Nusa, Haidara, Baumgartner, Vermeeren, Kampl Forwards: Openda, Sesko, Poulsen, Silva

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 04/13/24 1. FSV Mainz 05 3-3 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 12/20/23 Borussia Dortmund 1-1 1. FSV Mainz 05 Bundesliga 05/27/23 Borussia Dortmund 1-2 1. FSV Mainz 05 Bundesliga 01/25/23 1. FSV Mainz 05 1-2 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 03/16/22 1. FSV Mainz 05 0-1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

