How to watch today's Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and Seattle Sounders FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles will take on Seattle Sounders in the conference semi-finals of the MLS at the BMO Stadium on Saturday.

Los Angeles beat Vancouver Whitecaps over three legs whereas Seattle needed only two games against Houston Dynamo to book their ticket to the final.

Seattle are unbeaten in nine games and will be hoping they can perform well in what is a rematch of the 2023 MLS Cup playoffs.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Playoff BMO Stadium

The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Los Angeles FC team news

Lorenzo Dellavalle has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to an ACL injury.

There are no fresh injury concerns ahead of the big clash against the Seattle Sounders.

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Jordan Morris has returned to training after missing the second game of their series against Houston with a minor knock.

Cody Baker, who was absent due to concussion protocol in the last game, and Albert Rusnak, who was sidelined with hip tightness, could both be available for Saturday's match.

