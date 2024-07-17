How to watch today's Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Los Angeles FC will take on Real Salt Lake in the MLS at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday.
The hosts are leading the standings with 43 points, and are tied on points with second-placed visitors, with a game in hand. Both teams will be confident of getting the win in this top-of-the-table clash but both of them are heading into this game on the back of a defeat.
LAFC were hammered by Columbus Crew 5-1 whereas Real Salt Lake suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Portland. Their form makes this an even more interesting clash.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time
|Date:
|July 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10.45 pm ET
|Venue:
|BMO Stadium
The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.45 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV, Fubo, DirecTV, Sling TV, Apple TV and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Los Angeles FC team news
LAFC continue to miss the injured Lorenzo Dellavalle for their game against Real Salt Lake.
Sergi Palencia and Murillo are suspended following their red cards over the weekend.
LAFC possible starting XI: Lloris; Hollingshead, Long, Chanot, Campos; Tillman, Sanchez, Atuesta; Bogusz, Bouanga, Kamara
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lloris, Romero
|Defenders:
|Campos, Segura, Hollingshead, Chanot, Long
|Midfielders:
|Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe
|Forwards:
|Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Bouanga
Real Salt Lake team news
The visitors will be without Kevin Bonilla and Pablo Ruiz due to knee injuries. Erik Holt and Marcelo Silva are sidelined with hamstring issues.
Defender Justen Glad may not make the squad as he has been out of the team due to injury for the last few weeks.
Captain Cristian Arango will be unavailable for this match due to accumulated yellow cards.
Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Brody, Hidalgo, Ramirez, Katranis; Eneli, Ojeda; Gomez, Crooks, Luna; Julio.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|MacMath, Gomez, Beavers
|Defenders:
|Brody, Oviedo, Vera, Eneli, Rivera, Katranis
|Midfielders:
|Ojeda, Luna, Palacio, Chang, Crooks, Julio, Wellings
|Forwards:
|Gómez, Barajas, Kei, Paul, Jacquesson
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|03/03/24
|Real Salt Lake 3 - 0 Los Angeles
|MLS
|02/10/23
|Los Angeles 0 - 1 Real Salt Lake
|MLS
|09/08/23
|Los Angeles 4 - 0 Real Salt Lake
|Leagues Cup
|14/05/23
|Real Salt Lake 0 - 3 Los Angeles
|MLS
|22/01/23
|Los Angeles 0 - 2 Real Salt Lake
|Friendly