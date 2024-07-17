How to watch today's Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and Real Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC will take on Real Salt Lake in the MLS at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts are leading the standings with 43 points, and are tied on points with second-placed visitors, with a game in hand. Both teams will be confident of getting the win in this top-of-the-table clash but both of them are heading into this game on the back of a defeat.

LAFC were hammered by Columbus Crew 5-1 whereas Real Salt Lake suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Portland. Their form makes this an even more interesting clash.

Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time

Date: July 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 10.45 pm ET Venue: BMO Stadium

The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV, Fubo, DirecTV, Sling TV, Apple TV and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC continue to miss the injured Lorenzo Dellavalle for their game against Real Salt Lake.

Sergi Palencia and Murillo are suspended following their red cards over the weekend.

LAFC possible starting XI: Lloris; Hollingshead, Long, Chanot, Campos; Tillman, Sanchez, Atuesta; Bogusz, Bouanga, Kamara

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero Defenders: Campos, Segura, Hollingshead, Chanot, Long Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe Forwards: Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Bouanga

Real Salt Lake team news

The visitors will be without Kevin Bonilla and Pablo Ruiz due to knee injuries. Erik Holt and Marcelo Silva are sidelined with hamstring issues.

Defender Justen Glad may not make the squad as he has been out of the team due to injury for the last few weeks.

Captain Cristian Arango will be unavailable for this match due to accumulated yellow cards.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Brody, Hidalgo, Ramirez, Katranis; Eneli, Ojeda; Gomez, Crooks, Luna; Julio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: MacMath, Gomez, Beavers Defenders: Brody, Oviedo, Vera, Eneli, Rivera, Katranis Midfielders: Ojeda, Luna, Palacio, Chang, Crooks, Julio, Wellings Forwards: Gómez, Barajas, Kei, Paul, Jacquesson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/03/24 Real Salt Lake 3 - 0 Los Angeles MLS 02/10/23 Los Angeles 0 - 1 Real Salt Lake MLS 09/08/23 Los Angeles 4 - 0 Real Salt Lake Leagues Cup 14/05/23 Real Salt Lake 0 - 3 Los Angeles MLS 22/01/23 Los Angeles 0 - 2 Real Salt Lake Friendly

