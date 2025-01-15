+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch and live stream 2025 Unrivaled season: Teams, schedule, format & TV for women's basketball league

Get ready to watch women's basketball like never before...

Unrivaled, a groundbreaking three-on-three women's basketball league spearheaded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, is set to tip off this week. This ambitious venture aims to shine a brighter spotlight on women’s basketball, especially during the WNBA offseason. The action begins on Friday, Jan. 17, and culminates with the league final in Miami on Monday, March 17.

Featuring six teams, Unrivaled boasts an impressive roster of talent, including basketball heavyweights like Angel Reese, Sabrina Ionescu, and Alyssa Thomas. With attractive salaries, a high-stakes midseason one-on-one showdown, and a national broadcasting agreement, the league looks ready to build on the growing wave of enthusiasm surrounding women’s sports and carve out a larger slice of the public's attention.

Players have already touched down in Miami, where they've started training with their respective squads. The league’s inaugural season will unfold at a state-of-the-art, custom-built venue in South Florida, with the first-ever Unrivaled champions set to be crowned in mid-March.

Fans can gear up for the inaugural season with full details, including rules, format, rosters, schedules, TV channels and live-streaming options.

How to watch Unrivaled: TV channels, live streaming for 2025 season

  • Dates: January 17, 2025 through March 17, 2025

Unrivaled's inaugural season is set to kick off just outside Miami at a purpose-built venue, designed collaboratively by the league and production partner, Mediapro.

The season will span from mid-January to mid-March, featuring 42 regular-season matchups, a thrilling three-day 1-on-1 tournament, and a five-game postseason to wrap things up in style.

Games are scheduled to run from January 17 to March 17, with all action broadcast live on TNT and truTV. For fans preferring to stream the games, DirecTV Stream, Max and Sling will have you covered.

Details regarding the midseason one-on-one tournament, which is slated to take place from February 10 to 14, will be revealed at a later date.

Brendan Glasheen will take the reins as the play-by-play announcer for Unrivaled's debut season, joined by analysts Lisa Leslie and Sarah Kustok. The commentary team will be complemented by a rotating lineup of seasoned reporters, including Taylor Rooks, Allie LaForce, Stephanie Ready, and Ros Gold-Onwude. Live broadcasts will originate directly from Unrivaled's cutting-edge facilities in Miami, ensuring comprehensive coverage throughout the league’s inaugural campaign.

Unrivaled 2025 schedule, dates & start times

All times are Eastern

DateFixtureStart Time (ET)
Friday, Jan. 17Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls BC7 pm
Friday, Jan. 17Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC8:15 pm
Saturday, Jan. 18Phantom BC vs. Laces BC2 pm
Saturday, Jan. 18Lunar Owls BC vs. Rose BC3 pm
Monday, Jan. 20Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC8 pm
Monday, Jan. 20Laces BC vs. Mist BC9:15 pm
Friday, Jan. 24Phantom BC vs. Mist BC7 pm
Friday, Jan. 24Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC8:15 pm
Saturday, Jan. 25Mist BC vs. Rose BC6 pm
Saturday, Jan. 25Lunar Owls BC vs. Phantom BC7 pm
Monday, Jan. 27Vinyl BC vs. Lunar Owls BC7 pm
Monday, Jan. 27Rose BC vs. Laces BC8:15 pm
Friday, Jan. 31Phantom BC vs. Rose BC7 pm
Friday, Jan. 31Laces BC vs. Lunar Owls BC8:15 pm
Saturday, Feb. 1Mist BC vs. Vinyl BC6 pm
Saturday, Feb. 1Rose BC vs. Laces BC7 pm
Monday, Feb. 3Mist BC vs. Phantom BC7 pm
Monday, Feb. 3Lunar Owls BC vs. Vinyl BC8:15 pm
Friday, Feb. 7Phantom BC vs. Lunar Owls BC7 pm
Friday, Feb. 7Mist BC vs. Rose BC8:15 pm
Saturday, Feb. 8Vinyl BC vs. Laces BC6 pm
Saturday, Feb. 8Lunar Owls BC vs. Mist BC7 pm
Monday, Feb. 10One-on-one tournament games7 pm
Thursday, Feb. 13One-on-one tournament games6:30 pm
Friday, Feb. 14One-on-one tournament games (including final)7:30 pm
Tuesday, Feb. 18Vinyl BC vs. Rose BC7 pm
Tuesday, Feb. 18Laces BC vs. Phantom BC8:15 pm
Friday, Feb. 21Rose BC vs. Lunar Owls BC7 pm
Friday, Feb. 21Vinyl BC vs. Mist BC8:15 pm
Saturday, Feb. 22Lunar Owls BC vs. Laces BC6 pm
Saturday, Feb. 22Phantom BC vs. Vinyl BC7 pm
Monday, Feb. 24Rose BC vs. Phantom BC7 pm
Monday, Feb. 24Mist BC vs. Laces BC8:15 pm
Friday, Feb. 28Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC7 pm
Friday, Feb. 28Phantom BC vs. Mist BC8:15 pm
Saturday, March 1Vinyl BC vs. Lunar Owls BC6 pm
Saturday, March 1Rose BC vs. Mist BC7 pm
Monday, March 3Laces BC vs. Rose BC7 pm
Monday, March 3Lunar Owls BC vs. Phantom BC8:15 pm
Friday, March 7Phantom BC vs. Laces BC7 pm
Friday, March 7Lunar Owls BC vs. Rose BC8:15 pm
Saturday, March 8Laces BC vs. Mist BC6 pm
Saturday, March 8Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC7 pm
Monday, March 10Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls BC7 pm
Monday, March 10Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC8:15 pm
Sunday, March 16Semifinals7 pm
Sunday, March 16Semifinals8:15 pm
Monday, March 17Finals7:30 pm

Unrivaled format, rules, court size & venue

Unrivaled sets itself apart from FIBA and Olympic three-on-three basketball by opting for full-court gameplay with hoops at both ends. However, to suit the smaller teams on the floor, the court measures 70 feet by 50 feet, smaller than the WNBA's 94-by-50 dimensions. Games will consist of four fast-paced, seven-minute quarters.

Each squad will play a total of 14 games, with the top four teams advancing to single-elimination semifinals. The victors from those matchups will battle it out in a one-game championship on Monday, March 17.

he league has truly pulled out all the stops with its Miami venue, which was constructed from the ground up starting in mid-November. Conveniently located just seven miles from Miami International Airport, the venue is easy to reach. Remarkably, the entire facility was ready in just six weeks, and the results are nothing short of impressive. This state-of-the-art venue, with a seating capacity of 850, offers a VIP experience for both players and fans. Every seat is courtside or elevated courtside, ensuring everyone feels close to the action.

Players are pampered with top-tier facilities, including a 3,000-square-foot weight room, a recovery area equipped with hot and cold tubs, a Therabody recovery room, and even a Sephora-designed glam room for pre- and post-game treatments. An esthetician room for skincare is also available because why shouldn't athletes feel their best?

Additional amenities include a "Hype Hall" with a red-carpet vibe, family rooms, a nursery, a nursing room, a content creation hub, and six luxury locker rooms complete with power outlets at every cubicle. For injuries or emergencies, a mobile medical unit is on-site. Founders have clearly prioritized player comfort and welfare.

The league's smaller seating capacity is intentional, emphasizing its partnership with TNT Sports to maximize media coverage and viewership. While the 850 seats create an intimate atmosphere, the league has hinted at potentially hitting the road for Year 2, taking games to new audiences and expanding their reach.

Unrivaled 2025 teams, rosters & captains

TeamPlayersCaptainCoach
Laces BCJackie Young, Tiffany Hayes, Kayla McBride, Kate Martin, Alyssa Thomas, Stefanie Dolson Alyssa ThomasAndrew Wade
Lunar Owls BCSkylar Diggins-Smith, Courtney Williams, Allisha Gray, Cameron Brink (practicing but unable to play due to injury), Napheesa Collier, Shakira Austin Napheesa CollierDJ Sackman
Mist BCJewell Loyd, Courtney Vandersloot, DiJonai Carrington, Rickea Jackson, Breanna Stewart, Aaliyah Edwards Breanna StewartPhil Handy
Phantom BCSabrina Ionescu, Natasha Cloud, Marina Mabrey, Katie Lou Samuelson, Satou Sabally, Brittney Griner Satou SaballyAdam Harrington
Rose BCChelsea Gray, Brittney Sykes, Kahleah Copper, Lexie Hull, Angel Reese, Azurá Stevens Chelsea GrayNola Henry
Vinyl BCArike Ogunbowale, Jordin Canada, Rhyne Howard, Rae Burrell, Aliyah Boston, Dearica Hamby Arike OgunbowaleTeresa Weatherspoon
