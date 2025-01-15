How to watch and live stream 2025 Unrivaled season: Teams, schedule, format & TV for women's basketball league

Get ready to watch women's basketball like never before...

Unrivaled, a groundbreaking three-on-three women's basketball league spearheaded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, is set to tip off this week. This ambitious venture aims to shine a brighter spotlight on women’s basketball, especially during the WNBA offseason. The action begins on Friday, Jan. 17, and culminates with the league final in Miami on Monday, March 17.

Featuring six teams, Unrivaled boasts an impressive roster of talent, including basketball heavyweights like Angel Reese, Sabrina Ionescu, and Alyssa Thomas. With attractive salaries, a high-stakes midseason one-on-one showdown, and a national broadcasting agreement, the league looks ready to build on the growing wave of enthusiasm surrounding women’s sports and carve out a larger slice of the public's attention.

Players have already touched down in Miami, where they've started training with their respective squads. The league’s inaugural season will unfold at a state-of-the-art, custom-built venue in South Florida, with the first-ever Unrivaled champions set to be crowned in mid-March.

Fans can gear up for the inaugural season with full details, including rules, format, rosters, schedules, TV channels and live-streaming options.

How to watch Unrivaled: TV channels, live streaming for 2025 season

Dates: January 17, 2025 through March 17, 2025

TV channel: TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV Live stream: DirecTV Stream, MAX, Sling

Unrivaled's inaugural season is set to kick off just outside Miami at a purpose-built venue, designed collaboratively by the league and production partner, Mediapro.

The season will span from mid-January to mid-March, featuring 42 regular-season matchups, a thrilling three-day 1-on-1 tournament, and a five-game postseason to wrap things up in style.

Games are scheduled to run from January 17 to March 17, with all action broadcast live on TNT and truTV. For fans preferring to stream the games, DirecTV Stream, Max and Sling will have you covered.

Details regarding the midseason one-on-one tournament, which is slated to take place from February 10 to 14, will be revealed at a later date.

Brendan Glasheen will take the reins as the play-by-play announcer for Unrivaled's debut season, joined by analysts Lisa Leslie and Sarah Kustok. The commentary team will be complemented by a rotating lineup of seasoned reporters, including Taylor Rooks, Allie LaForce, Stephanie Ready, and Ros Gold-Onwude. Live broadcasts will originate directly from Unrivaled's cutting-edge facilities in Miami, ensuring comprehensive coverage throughout the league’s inaugural campaign.

Unrivaled 2025 schedule, dates & start times

All times are Eastern

Date Fixture Start Time (ET) Friday, Jan. 17 Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls BC 7 pm Friday, Jan. 17 Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC 8:15 pm Saturday, Jan. 18 Phantom BC vs. Laces BC 2 pm Saturday, Jan. 18 Lunar Owls BC vs. Rose BC 3 pm Monday, Jan. 20 Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC 8 pm Monday, Jan. 20 Laces BC vs. Mist BC 9:15 pm Friday, Jan. 24 Phantom BC vs. Mist BC 7 pm Friday, Jan. 24 Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC 8:15 pm Saturday, Jan. 25 Mist BC vs. Rose BC 6 pm Saturday, Jan. 25 Lunar Owls BC vs. Phantom BC 7 pm Monday, Jan. 27 Vinyl BC vs. Lunar Owls BC 7 pm Monday, Jan. 27 Rose BC vs. Laces BC 8:15 pm Friday, Jan. 31 Phantom BC vs. Rose BC 7 pm Friday, Jan. 31 Laces BC vs. Lunar Owls BC 8:15 pm Saturday, Feb. 1 Mist BC vs. Vinyl BC 6 pm Saturday, Feb. 1 Rose BC vs. Laces BC 7 pm Monday, Feb. 3 Mist BC vs. Phantom BC 7 pm Monday, Feb. 3 Lunar Owls BC vs. Vinyl BC 8:15 pm Friday, Feb. 7 Phantom BC vs. Lunar Owls BC 7 pm Friday, Feb. 7 Mist BC vs. Rose BC 8:15 pm Saturday, Feb. 8 Vinyl BC vs. Laces BC 6 pm Saturday, Feb. 8 Lunar Owls BC vs. Mist BC 7 pm Monday, Feb. 10 One-on-one tournament games 7 pm Thursday, Feb. 13 One-on-one tournament games 6:30 pm Friday, Feb. 14 One-on-one tournament games (including final) 7:30 pm Tuesday, Feb. 18 Vinyl BC vs. Rose BC 7 pm Tuesday, Feb. 18 Laces BC vs. Phantom BC 8:15 pm Friday, Feb. 21 Rose BC vs. Lunar Owls BC 7 pm Friday, Feb. 21 Vinyl BC vs. Mist BC 8:15 pm Saturday, Feb. 22 Lunar Owls BC vs. Laces BC 6 pm Saturday, Feb. 22 Phantom BC vs. Vinyl BC 7 pm Monday, Feb. 24 Rose BC vs. Phantom BC 7 pm Monday, Feb. 24 Mist BC vs. Laces BC 8:15 pm Friday, Feb. 28 Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC 7 pm Friday, Feb. 28 Phantom BC vs. Mist BC 8:15 pm Saturday, March 1 Vinyl BC vs. Lunar Owls BC 6 pm Saturday, March 1 Rose BC vs. Mist BC 7 pm Monday, March 3 Laces BC vs. Rose BC 7 pm Monday, March 3 Lunar Owls BC vs. Phantom BC 8:15 pm Friday, March 7 Phantom BC vs. Laces BC 7 pm Friday, March 7 Lunar Owls BC vs. Rose BC 8:15 pm Saturday, March 8 Laces BC vs. Mist BC 6 pm Saturday, March 8 Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC 7 pm Monday, March 10 Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls BC 7 pm Monday, March 10 Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC 8:15 pm Sunday, March 16 Semifinals 7 pm Sunday, March 16 Semifinals 8:15 pm Monday, March 17 Finals 7:30 pm

Unrivaled format, rules, court size & venue

Unrivaled sets itself apart from FIBA and Olympic three-on-three basketball by opting for full-court gameplay with hoops at both ends. However, to suit the smaller teams on the floor, the court measures 70 feet by 50 feet, smaller than the WNBA's 94-by-50 dimensions. Games will consist of four fast-paced, seven-minute quarters.

Each squad will play a total of 14 games, with the top four teams advancing to single-elimination semifinals. The victors from those matchups will battle it out in a one-game championship on Monday, March 17.

he league has truly pulled out all the stops with its Miami venue, which was constructed from the ground up starting in mid-November. Conveniently located just seven miles from Miami International Airport, the venue is easy to reach. Remarkably, the entire facility was ready in just six weeks, and the results are nothing short of impressive. This state-of-the-art venue, with a seating capacity of 850, offers a VIP experience for both players and fans. Every seat is courtside or elevated courtside, ensuring everyone feels close to the action.

Players are pampered with top-tier facilities, including a 3,000-square-foot weight room, a recovery area equipped with hot and cold tubs, a Therabody recovery room, and even a Sephora-designed glam room for pre- and post-game treatments. An esthetician room for skincare is also available because why shouldn't athletes feel their best?

Additional amenities include a "Hype Hall" with a red-carpet vibe, family rooms, a nursery, a nursing room, a content creation hub, and six luxury locker rooms complete with power outlets at every cubicle. For injuries or emergencies, a mobile medical unit is on-site. Founders have clearly prioritized player comfort and welfare.

The league's smaller seating capacity is intentional, emphasizing its partnership with TNT Sports to maximize media coverage and viewership. While the 850 seats create an intimate atmosphere, the league has hinted at potentially hitting the road for Year 2, taking games to new audiences and expanding their reach.

Unrivaled 2025 teams, rosters & captains