How to watch and live stream TGL 2025: TV channel, schedule, teams and more to know about Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new indoor golf league

Get ready to watch professional golf like never before...

After a year-long postponement, TGL—the interactive, tech-driven golf league co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy—is set to officially debut on Tuesday, January 7.

The league's initial launch was delayed due to significant damage caused by a power outage at the Florida facility. TGL, a cutting-edge simulator league supported by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, merges team-based competition with virtual golf. This innovative concept is set to air live during prime-time television, offering fans a polished and high-energy viewing experience.

Now fully restored, the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens is primed to host the highly anticipated matches as six teams compete over the coming weeks, culminating in playoffs this March.

Bringing together six teams comprised of some of the world's elite golfers, TGL blends virtual reality with the excitement of live golf. The matches will take place at the cutting-edge SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, offering fans an immersive and engaging atmosphere.

The regular season spans 15 matches through early March, with playoff action concluding at the end of the month. Fans can gear up for the inaugural season with full details, including schedules, TV broadcast times, and live-streaming options.

How to watch TGL golf league: TV channels, live streams

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2

ESPN, ESPN2 Live stream: Fubo, ESPN+

The league will be covered in full over the next ten weeks on ESPN and ESPN2, with matches taking place in prime time 9pm slots starting this Tuesday.

Fans can catch the TGL season live through Fubo, which provides a free trial option, allowing new subscribers to explore the service before committing.

Additionally, TGL matches will also be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Additionally, TGL matches will also be available for streaming on ESPN+.

TGL 2025 schedule, dates & start times

Date Match Time (ET) TV/Live Stream Tue., Jan. 7 New York vs. The Bay 9 pm ESPN, Fubo, ESPN+ Tue., Jan. 14 Los Angeles vs. Jupiter 7 pm ESPN, Fubo, ESPN+ Tue., Jan. 21 New York vs. Atlanta 7 pm ESPN, Fubo, ESPN+ Mon., Jan. 27 Jupiter vs. Boston 6:30 pm ESPN, Fubo, ESPN+ Tue., Feb. 4 Boston vs. Los Angeles 9 pm ESPN, Fubo, ESPN+ Mon., Feb. 17 Atlanta vs. Los Angeles 1 pm ESPN, Fubo, ESPN+ Mon., Feb. 17 Atlanta vs. The Bay 4 pm ESPN, Fubo, ESPN+ Mon., Feb. 17 The Bay vs. Boston 7 pm ESPN2, Fubo, ESPN+ Tue., Feb. 18 Jupiter vs. New York 7 pm ESPN, Fubo, ESPN+ Mon., Feb. 24 Los Angeles vs. New York 5 pm ESPN2, Fubo, ESPN+ Mon., Feb. 24 Boston vs. Atlanta 9 pm ESPN2, Fubo, ESPN+ Tue., Feb. 25 The Bay vs. Jupiter 9 pm ESPN, Fubo, ESPN+ Mon., March 3 The Bay vs. Los Angeles 3 pm ESPN2, Fubo, ESPN+ Mon., March 3 New York vs. Boston 7 pm ESPN2, Fubo, ESPN+ Tue., March 4 Jupiter vs. Atlanta 7 pm ESPN, Fubo, ESPN+ Mon., March 17 Semifinals 7 pm ESPN2, Fubo, ESPN+ Tue., March 18 Semifinals 7 pm ESPN, Fubo, ESPN+ Mon., March 24 Finals TBD ESPN2, Fubo, ESPN+ Tue., March 25 Finals TBD ESPN, Fubo, ESPN+

TGL golf stadium, venue

Stadium: SoFi Center

SoFi Center Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

The SoFi Center, a specially designed venue situated on the campus of Palm Beach State College, will be the new home for TGL. Spanning 250,000 square feet, the facility can accommodate 1,500 spectators and features a playing field approximately the size of a standard football field.

Equipped with a massive 64-by-53 foot screen, the SoFi Center will virtually project the ball's trajectory on a selected golf course after each player’s tee shot. Additionally, the venue boasts a 22,475 square foot green complex, where competitors will challenge themselves as they approach within 50 yards of the pin.

Stars playing at TGL and for which team?

Atlanta Drive Golf Club - Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas

- Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas Boston Common Golf Club - Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott

- Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott Jupiter Links Golf Club - Max Homa, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods

- Max Homa, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods Los Angeles Golf Club - Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

- Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose New York Golf Club - Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young

- Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young The Bay Golf Club - Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry

TGL rules, how it works

Each hole will begin with players striking their shots into a massive screen, before they move to a short-game area for shots within 50 yards. The course layout will be uniquely dynamic, as a rotating platform will constantly adjust the position of bunkers and greens, adding an extra layer of challenge to the 15-hole format.

The competition starts with three players per team playing alternate shots for the first nine holes, followed by six holes of singles play. Points are awarded for each hole, with an additional two points granted to the team that wins the match. If they remain tied, the match goes to an overtime, closest-to-the-pin competition. The overtime continues until one team has the two closest shots.