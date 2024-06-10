How to watch 2024 NHL Draft: TV channel, date, start time, live stream, draft order and more

Here's all you need to know about how to catch the crucial picks ahead of the 2024-25 NHL season

The 2023-24 NHL season might be in its final throes as the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers prepare to face off in the Stanley Cup Finals, but for many teams, all eyes are already turned towards the new campaign and the 2024 NHL Draft.

All sides across the league will have the chance to bring on board the best and the brightest players from across the collegiate circuit, and this allows teams to get their hands on some of the young talents who have lit up the school stage on ice over the past few years with their impressive performances.

There’s always a thrill to see up-and-coming names have their moment in the spotlight as they are called into their professional careers, and for plenty, it will be their first proper exposure to the glitz and glamor that makes up the National Hockey League.

Article continues below

So, when will it all take place? How can you watch it unfold? Who will have the first pick? Let GOAL answer all these questions with our one-stop guide to the 2024 NHL draft, including date and start time, what channel to watch and live stream to follow, and who will lead the all-important draft order.

Where can I watch the 2024 NHL Draft?

Getty Images

The 2024 NHL Draft will be aired nationally on ESPN and streamed alongside it through the pay-television network’s online service, ESPN+.

Offering coverage from all ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, ESPN+ allows customers to access various sporting content for just $10.99 per month.

When is the 2024 NHL Draft?

Getty Images

The 2024 NHL Draft will take place over two days, Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29, with all picks due to be made during the event. This is in line with the gradual expansion of draft day to a multi-day festival across multiple major league sports in recent years.

The draft itself will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET and will cover the first round on day one. All subsequent picks from rounds two through seven will be made on day two, with proceedings starting at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Where does the 2024 NHL Draft take place?

The 2024 NHL Draft will take place at the Las Vegas Sphere in the Paradise suburb of Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

The city hosts the in-person draft for the NHL for the very first time and makes it two consecutive drafts held in the United States, after the 2023 edition was held in Nashville, Tennessee.

What is the 2024 NHL Draft order?

Getty Images

The 2024 NHL Draft order will see all teams across the league take turns over seven rounds to draft players from the men’s collegiate hockey circuit, with the San Jose Sharks taking the first overall pick.

The California outfit is expected to have two picks in the first round, having swapped with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the 14th pick. Other teams with two picks in the first round include the Chicago Blackhawks, the Ottawa Senators, the Montreal Canadiens, and the Canadian Flames.

225 players will be drafted across the two days. Below, you can find the current draft order for the first round.

2024 NHL Draft Order - First Round

Draft Number Team 1 San Jose Sharks 2 Chicago Blackhawks 3 Anaheim Ducks 4 Columbus Blue Jackets 5 Montreal Canadiens 6 Utah 7 Ottawa Senators 8 Seattle Kraken 9 Calgary Flames 10 New Jersey Devils 11 Buffalo Sabres 12 Philadelphia Flyers 13 Minnesota Wild 14 San Jose Sharks* 15 Detroit Red Wings 16 St. Louis Blues 17 Washington Capitals 18 Chicago Blackhawks* 19 Vegas Golden Knights 20 New York Islanders* 21 Los Angeles Kings 22 Nashville Predators 23 Toronto Maple Leafs 24 Colorado Avalanche 25 Ottawa Senators* 26 Montreal Canadiens* 27 Carolina Hurricanes 28 Calgary Flames* 29 Dallas Stars 30 New York Rangers 31 TBC 32 TBC

*Traded

FAQs

Getty Images

Who has the first pick in the 2024 NHL Draft?

The San Jose Sharks have the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, marking the first time they have had the number one choice among teams. They succeed the Chicago Blackhawks, who picked Connor Bedard with their first pick last season.

The Blackhawks have the second pick in the first round this year, while the Anaheim Ducks, the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Montreal Canadiens round out the top five.

The sixth pick is for Utah, which took the draft rights of the defunct Arizona Coyotes following their entry into the league. The Ottawa Senators, the Seattle Kraken, the Calgary Flames, and the New Jersey Devils are also in the early part of the draft order.

Who is expected to be drafted in the first round?

A slew of options are jockeying on the North American and European lists to see if they will be among the first names announced in Las Vegas this year, but it would be a shock not to see Canada’s Macklin Celebrini go early.

The center, along with Belarusian defenceman Artyom Levshunov and Russian duo Anton Silayev and Ivan Demidov, looks poised to be among the early choices in the first round.

Another Canadian, Cayden Lindstrom, will also be hopeful of selection, while American pair Zeev Buium and Trevor Connelly will also have aspirations of getting their future sorted out early on.

When was the first NHL Draft held?

The first NHL Draft was held in June 1963, before the 1963-64 National Hockey League season. It was held at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, a frequent venue for the event in its early days.

Garry Monahan was drafted first, but second was future NHL All-Star and Stanley Cup champion Peter Mahovlich, while future commentator Jim McKenny was drafted in the third round.

Where will the 2025 NHL Draft be held?

The 2025 NHL Draft has not yet been set for a date or a location, meaning that it is currently unknown where it will take place. However, confirmation can be expected after the 2024 NHL Draft.