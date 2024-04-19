This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Dallas Stars NHL 2024Getty Images
Andrew Steel

What NHL Playoffs game is on today? 2024 NHL Playoffs schedule, fixtures, and where to watch

TV Guide & Streaming

Here's all you need to know about the current NHL postseason schedule, including where to watch and who is still in the mix

The 2023-24 NHL regular season might be over, but fans across North America will have little time to recharge. The Stanley Cup Playoffs are here, and with the best hockey teams across the continent chomping at the bit, the battle for silverware begins now.

The top eight teams from both the NHL’s Eastern and Western Conferences will contest a knockout bracket, competing in best-of-seven matchups until only two regional victors remain. They will then meet in the Stanley Cup to crown the 2023-24 NHL champion.

Following their victory over the Florida Panthers last term, the Vegas Golden Knights will be chasing back-to-back triumphs. With several familiar favorites in the mix for success, there’s no shortage of contenders. So, who will take part, who will face whom, and how can you watch it all unfold?

Join us at GOAL as we guide you through the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, including all games, dates, results and channels.

2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule

Eastern Conference - First Round

DateGameResultChannel
Sunday, April 21Tampa Bay Lightning v Florida PanthersTBCESPN / ESPN+
Tuesday, April 23Tampa Bay Lightning v Florida PanthersTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Thursday, April 25Florida Panthers v Tampa Bay LightningTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Saturday, April 27Florida Panthers v Tampa Bay LightningTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Monday, April 29Tampa Bay Lightning v Florida PanthersTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Wednesday, May 1Florida Panthers v Tampa Bay LightningTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Saturday, May 4Tampa Bay Lightning v Florida PanthersTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
DateGameResultChannel
Saturday, April 20Toronto Maple Leafs v Boston BruinsTBCTBS / MAX
Monday, April 22Toronto Maple Leafs v Boston BruinsTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Wednesday, April 24Boston Bruins v Toronto Maple LeafsTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Saturday, April 27Boston Bruins v Toronto Maple LeafsTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Tuesday, April 30Toronto Maple Leafs v Boston BruinsTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Thursday, May 2Boston Bruins v Toronto Maple LeafsTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Saturday, May 4Toronto Maple Leafs v Boston BruinsTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
DateGameResultChannel
Sunday, April 21Washington Capitals v New York RangersTBCESPN / ESPN+
Tuesday, April 23Washington Capitals v New York RangersTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Friday, April 26New York Rangers v Washington CapitalsTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Sunday, April 28New York Rangers v Washington CapitalsTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Wednesday, May 1Washington Capitals v New York RangersTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Friday, May 3New York Rangers v Washington CapitalsTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Sunday, May 5Washington Capitals v New York RangersTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
DateGameResultChannel
Saturday, April 20New York Islanders v Carolina HurricanesTBCTBS / MAX
Monday, April 22New York Islanders v Carolina HurricanesTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Thursday, April 25Carolina Hurricanes v New York IslandersTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Saturday, April 27Carolina Hurricanes v New York IslandersTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Tuesday, April 30New York Islanders v Carolina HurricanesTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Thursday, May 2Carolina Hurricanes v New York IslandersTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Saturday, May 4New York Islanders v Carolina HurricanesTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX

Western Conference - First Round

DateGameResultChannel
Monday, April 22Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas StarsTBCESPN / ESPN+
Wednesday, April 24Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas StarsTBCESPN / ESPN+
Saturday, April 27Dallas Stars v Vegas Golden KnightsTBCTBS / MAX
Monday, April 29Dallas Stars v Vegas Golden KnightsTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Wednesday, May 1Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas StarsTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Friday, May 3Dallas Stars v Vegas Golden KnightsTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Sunday, May 5Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas StarsTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
DateGameResultChannel
Sunday, April 21Colorado Avalanche v Winnipeg JetsTBCESPN / ESPN+
Tuesday, April 23Colorado Avalanche v Winnipeg JetsTBCESPN / ESPN+
Friday, April 26Winnipeg Jets v Colorado AvalancheTBCTNT / MAX
Sunday, April 28Winnipeg Jets v Colorado AvalancheTBCTNT / MAX
Tuesday, April 30Colorado Avalanche v Winnipeg JetsTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Thursday, May 2Winnipeg Jets v Colorado AvalancheTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Saturday, May 4Colorado Avalanche v Winnipeg JetsTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
DateGameResultChannel
Sunday, April 21Nashville Predators v Vancouver CanucksTBCESPN / ESPN+
Tuesday, April 23Nashville Predators v Vancouver CanucksTBCESPN / ESPN+
Friday, April 26Vancouver Canucks v Nashville PredatorsTBCTNT / MAX
Sunday, April 28Vancouver Canucks v Nashville PredatorsTBCTNT / MAX
Tuesday, April 30Nashville Predators v Vancouver CanucksTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Friday, May 3Vancouver Canucks v Nashville PredatorsTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Sunday, May 5Nashville Predators v Vancouver CanucksTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
DateGameResultChannel
Monday, April 22Los Angeles Kings v Edmonton OilersTBCESPN / ESPN+
Wednesday, April 24Los Angeles Kings v Edmonton OilersTBCTNT / MAX
Friday, April 26Edmonton Oilers v Los Angeles KingsTBCTNT / MAX
Sunday, April 28Edmonton Oilers v Los Angeles KingsTBCTNT / MAX
Wednesday, May 1Los Angeles Kings v Edmonton OilersTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Friday, May 3Edmonton Oilers v Los Angeles KingsTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX
Sunday, May 5Los Angeles Kings v Edmonton OilersTBCABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX

Where can I watch the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs and Finals?

Los Angeles Kings NHL 2024Getty Images

The 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs will be shown on linear and pay television on ABC, ESPN, TBS, and TNT in the United States, while ESPN+ and Max will provide streaming coverage.

Regional and local broadcasters will carry games from the first round, with the exception of ABC matches. Following the second round, ABC will have the first choice of conference finals, with TNT set to air the other selection. ABC will then have exclusive coverage of the 2024 NNL Stanley Cup Finals.

Most games shown on TNT and TBS will be available to stream through Max. Offering coverage from across the Warner Bros. Discovery stable of original content and library material, customers can watch NHL games and more from just the starting price of $9.99 per month.

Select matches from ABC and ESPN will be streamed through ESPN+. Offering coverage from all ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, ESPN+ allows customers access to a wide variety of sporting content for just $10.99 per month.

In Canada, games will air on CBC and the Sportsnet networks under their Hockey Night in Canada brand. The Stanley Cup Finals will be simulcast on both CBC and Sportsnet, and the games will be streamed through Sportsnet+ and CBC Gem.

FAQs

Ethan Del Mastro Chicago Blackhawks NHL 2024Getty Images

What teams will feature in the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Sixteen teams are in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, eight each from the Eastern and Western Conferences. The playoffs include the top three teams from each division, totalling six per conference, and an additional two wildcards on each side.

How long are the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on Saturday, April 20, and will last until Monday, June 17, at the latest, depending on the length of respective playoff matchups in the first round, conference semifinals, and conference finals.

When is the final game of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The final game of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs will be the last game of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Finals, between the two winners of the Eastern Conference and Western Conference. There is no fixed date yet, but it will take place between Wednesday, June 5 and Monday, June 17.

Who is looking likely to win the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Finals?

Having finished as runners-up last year, the Florida Panthers look to have a great shot at going one better this year. However, they will have to contest with the Dallas Stars. The Texan outfit has been one of the pacesetters across the 2023-24 NHL campaign.

Who won the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals?

The 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals were won by the Vegas Golden Knights, who scored a 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers to earn the first championship in their franchise history.

Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault was named the Stanley Cup Finals MVP for his performances across the five games.

