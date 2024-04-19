What NHL Playoffs game is on today? 2024 NHL Playoffs schedule, fixtures, and where to watch

Here's all you need to know about the current NHL postseason schedule, including where to watch and who is still in the mix

The 2023-24 NHL regular season might be over, but fans across North America will have little time to recharge. The Stanley Cup Playoffs are here, and with the best hockey teams across the continent chomping at the bit, the battle for silverware begins now.

The top eight teams from both the NHL’s Eastern and Western Conferences will contest a knockout bracket, competing in best-of-seven matchups until only two regional victors remain. They will then meet in the Stanley Cup to crown the 2023-24 NHL champion.

Following their victory over the Florida Panthers last term, the Vegas Golden Knights will be chasing back-to-back triumphs. With several familiar favorites in the mix for success, there’s no shortage of contenders. So, who will take part, who will face whom, and how can you watch it all unfold?

Join us at GOAL as we guide you through the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, including all games, dates, results and channels.

2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule

Eastern Conference - First Round

Date Game Result Channel Sunday, April 21 Tampa Bay Lightning v Florida Panthers TBC ESPN / ESPN+ Tuesday, April 23 Tampa Bay Lightning v Florida Panthers TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Thursday, April 25 Florida Panthers v Tampa Bay Lightning TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Saturday, April 27 Florida Panthers v Tampa Bay Lightning TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Monday, April 29 Tampa Bay Lightning v Florida Panthers TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Wednesday, May 1 Florida Panthers v Tampa Bay Lightning TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Saturday, May 4 Tampa Bay Lightning v Florida Panthers TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX

Date Game Result Channel Saturday, April 20 Toronto Maple Leafs v Boston Bruins TBC TBS / MAX Monday, April 22 Toronto Maple Leafs v Boston Bruins TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Wednesday, April 24 Boston Bruins v Toronto Maple Leafs TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Saturday, April 27 Boston Bruins v Toronto Maple Leafs TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Tuesday, April 30 Toronto Maple Leafs v Boston Bruins TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Thursday, May 2 Boston Bruins v Toronto Maple Leafs TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Saturday, May 4 Toronto Maple Leafs v Boston Bruins TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX

Date Game Result Channel Sunday, April 21 Washington Capitals v New York Rangers TBC ESPN / ESPN+ Tuesday, April 23 Washington Capitals v New York Rangers TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Friday, April 26 New York Rangers v Washington Capitals TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Sunday, April 28 New York Rangers v Washington Capitals TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Wednesday, May 1 Washington Capitals v New York Rangers TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Friday, May 3 New York Rangers v Washington Capitals TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Sunday, May 5 Washington Capitals v New York Rangers TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX

Date Game Result Channel Saturday, April 20 New York Islanders v Carolina Hurricanes TBC TBS / MAX Monday, April 22 New York Islanders v Carolina Hurricanes TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Thursday, April 25 Carolina Hurricanes v New York Islanders TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Saturday, April 27 Carolina Hurricanes v New York Islanders TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Tuesday, April 30 New York Islanders v Carolina Hurricanes TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Thursday, May 2 Carolina Hurricanes v New York Islanders TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Saturday, May 4 New York Islanders v Carolina Hurricanes TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX

Western Conference - First Round

Date Game Result Channel Monday, April 22 Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas Stars TBC ESPN / ESPN+ Wednesday, April 24 Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas Stars TBC ESPN / ESPN+ Saturday, April 27 Dallas Stars v Vegas Golden Knights TBC TBS / MAX Monday, April 29 Dallas Stars v Vegas Golden Knights TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Wednesday, May 1 Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas Stars TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Friday, May 3 Dallas Stars v Vegas Golden Knights TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Sunday, May 5 Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas Stars TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX

Date Game Result Channel Sunday, April 21 Colorado Avalanche v Winnipeg Jets TBC ESPN / ESPN+ Tuesday, April 23 Colorado Avalanche v Winnipeg Jets TBC ESPN / ESPN+ Friday, April 26 Winnipeg Jets v Colorado Avalanche TBC TNT / MAX Sunday, April 28 Winnipeg Jets v Colorado Avalanche TBC TNT / MAX Tuesday, April 30 Colorado Avalanche v Winnipeg Jets TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Thursday, May 2 Winnipeg Jets v Colorado Avalanche TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Saturday, May 4 Colorado Avalanche v Winnipeg Jets TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX

Date Game Result Channel Sunday, April 21 Nashville Predators v Vancouver Canucks TBC ESPN / ESPN+ Tuesday, April 23 Nashville Predators v Vancouver Canucks TBC ESPN / ESPN+ Friday, April 26 Vancouver Canucks v Nashville Predators TBC TNT / MAX Sunday, April 28 Vancouver Canucks v Nashville Predators TBC TNT / MAX Tuesday, April 30 Nashville Predators v Vancouver Canucks TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Friday, May 3 Vancouver Canucks v Nashville Predators TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Sunday, May 5 Nashville Predators v Vancouver Canucks TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX

Date Game Result Channel Monday, April 22 Los Angeles Kings v Edmonton Oilers TBC ESPN / ESPN+ Wednesday, April 24 Los Angeles Kings v Edmonton Oilers TBC TNT / MAX Friday, April 26 Edmonton Oilers v Los Angeles Kings TBC TNT / MAX Sunday, April 28 Edmonton Oilers v Los Angeles Kings TBC TNT / MAX Wednesday, May 1 Los Angeles Kings v Edmonton Oilers TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Friday, May 3 Edmonton Oilers v Los Angeles Kings TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX Sunday, May 5 Los Angeles Kings v Edmonton Oilers TBC ABC / ESPN / TBS / TNT / ESPN+ / MAX

Where can I watch the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs and Finals?

The 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs will be shown on linear and pay television on ABC, ESPN, TBS, and TNT in the United States, while ESPN+ and Max will provide streaming coverage.

Regional and local broadcasters will carry games from the first round, with the exception of ABC matches. Following the second round, ABC will have the first choice of conference finals, with TNT set to air the other selection. ABC will then have exclusive coverage of the 2024 NNL Stanley Cup Finals.

Most games shown on TNT and TBS will be available to stream through Max. Offering coverage from across the Warner Bros. Discovery stable of original content and library material, customers can watch NHL games and more from just the starting price of $9.99 per month.

Select matches from ABC and ESPN will be streamed through ESPN+. Offering coverage from all ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, ESPN+ allows customers access to a wide variety of sporting content for just $10.99 per month.

In Canada, games will air on CBC and the Sportsnet networks under their Hockey Night in Canada brand. The Stanley Cup Finals will be simulcast on both CBC and Sportsnet, and the games will be streamed through Sportsnet+ and CBC Gem.

FAQs

What teams will feature in the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Sixteen teams are in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, eight each from the Eastern and Western Conferences. The playoffs include the top three teams from each division, totalling six per conference, and an additional two wildcards on each side.

How long are the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on Saturday, April 20, and will last until Monday, June 17, at the latest, depending on the length of respective playoff matchups in the first round, conference semifinals, and conference finals.

When is the final game of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The final game of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs will be the last game of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Finals, between the two winners of the Eastern Conference and Western Conference. There is no fixed date yet, but it will take place between Wednesday, June 5 and Monday, June 17.

Who is looking likely to win the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Finals?

Having finished as runners-up last year, the Florida Panthers look to have a great shot at going one better this year. However, they will have to contest with the Dallas Stars. The Texan outfit has been one of the pacesetters across the 2023-24 NHL campaign.

Who won the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals?

The 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals were won by the Vegas Golden Knights, who scored a 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers to earn the first championship in their franchise history.

Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault was named the Stanley Cup Finals MVP for his performances across the five games.