How to watch and live stream the 2024 Leagues Cup: Apple TV+ offers, TV channels & more

How to tune in to this year’s sophomore edition of the expanded international club soccer tournament

The 2024 Leagues Cup is set to get underway this July as the biggest and best teams from North and Central America prepare to meet in a knockout continental tournament with the chance of club immortality.

Lionel Messi announced his arrival on the Major League Soccer scene last year when, mere weeks after joining Inter Miami, the Argentina international guided them to their maiden silverware, with the Qatar 2022 World Cup winner at the heart of their terrific performance.

With even more superstars among the ranks in Florida now, they will be favorites to mount back-to-back successes - but from incumbent Liga MX champions America to MLS Cup holders Columbus Crew and perennial heavyweights Los Angeles FC, it is shaping up to be a terrific tournament the second time around too.

So, how can you watch all the action unfold this summer? Where can you ensure you don’t miss a moment from the pitch, as almost four-dozen teams go toe-to-toe in pursuit of success?

Below, GOAL guides you through the 2024 Leagues Cup, including groups, channels and where to stream all your favorite players and teams.

What is the 2024 Leagues Cup?

The 2024 Leagues Cup is the second edition of the expanded knockout tournament contested by teams from Major League Soccer and Liga MX during the summer break for both competitions.

Bringing together all 45 teams from the two leagues, the sophomore iteration builds on last year’s inaugural success and will see teams contest for the latest piece of CONCACAF silverware.

Where can I watch the 2024 Leagues Cup?

The 2024 Leagues Cup will be available to watch through Apple TV+ as part of their MLS Season Pass, the online platform that covers games from MLS worldwide.

Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month, while the MLS Season Pass is available for an additional fee. In the US, you can take a standalone MLS Season Pass for $14.99 per month or $49 per year. Apple TV+ subscribers will pay less – $12.99 per month, or $39 for the remainder of the season. Apple TV+ also offers a 7-day free trial.

A select handful of matches will also be broadcast on network television, including TUDN and Fox Sports.

2024 Leagues Cup schedule and format

The 2024 Leagues Cup is set to run between Friday, July 26 and Sunday, August 25. The tournament will unfold across two stages - a group stage featuring 45 of the 47 teams from Major League Soccer and Liga MX and then a knockout stage featuring 32 teams in a single elimination format.

Two teams - 2023 Apertura and 2024 Clausura winners America and 2023 MLS Cup winners Columbus Crew - both receive a bye through the group stage and are placed at opposite ends of the draw in the knockout stage.

2024 Leagues Cup groups

Below, you can find the groups that make up the initial stage of the 2024 Leagues Cup. America and Columbus Crew enter the competition in the knockout stage.

List of 2024 Leagues Cup groups

Group Team A Team B Team C East 1 FC Cincinnati New York City FC Queretaro East 2 Orlando City SC Atletico San Luis CF Montreal East 3 UNAL Puebla Inter Miami CF East 4 Philadelphia Union Charlotte FC Cruz Azul East 5 New England Revolution Nashville SC Mazatlan East 6 Pachuca New York Red Bulls Toronto FC East 7 Atlanta United FC Santos Laguna D.C. United West 1 Monterrey UNAM Austin FC West 2 Guadalajara San Jose Earthquakes LA Galaxy West 3 St. Louis City SC FC Dallas Juarez West 4 Toluca Sporting Kansas City Chicago Fire FC West 5 Leon Portland Timbers Colorado Rapids West 6 Seattle Sounders FC Minnesota United FC Necaxa West 7 Los Angeles FC Vancouver Whitecaps FC Tijuana West 8 Houston Dynamo FC Real Salt Lake Atlas

2024 Leagues Cup FAQs

How many knockout rounds are in the 2024 Leagues Cup?

The 2024 Leagues Cup has five knockout rounds. The 15 group winners and 15 second-place finishers will join the two teams handed byes in a round of 32.

The tournament then progresses in a single-elimination format, with a round-of-16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final to decide the winner.

Where will the 2024 Leagues Cup Final be held?

The 2024 Leagues Cup Final will take place at one of the home venues of the two teams who compete the fixture. Last year’s final took place at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee, the home of Nashville SC.

If two Liga MX matches reach the final, the fixture will be held at a neutral ground chosen by the tournament’s organizing committee from a predetermined list.