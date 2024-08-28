How to watch and live stream ACC Conference Football on US TV

Here's all you need to know about to how to catch the latest season of college football this year

Combine Sling Orange and Blue for all necessary channels. Add-ons also required to include ACC Network.

Similar to Fubo, DirecTV offers most of what you need. Also has extensive list of RSNs available.

Combine Sling Orange and Blue for all necessary channels. Add-ons also required to include ACC Network.

Similar to Fubo, DirecTV offers most of what you need. Also has extensive list of RSNs available.

Combine Sling Orange and Blue for all necessary channels. Add-ons also required to include ACC Network.

Similar to Fubo, DirecTV offers most of what you need. Also has extensive list of RSNs available.

The 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference campaign kicks off this August, with a host of top college sides up and down the Eastern Seaboard prepared to fight tooth and nail to reach the end-of-season bowl games in the new year.

Collegiate players from as far north as Boston and as south as Miami - plus a few who will make the trip cross-country to face their rivals - will be out to impress in force, with plenty having one eye on performances to reach the 2025 NFL Draft.

As usual, SEC Conference games are set to be highly demanded by audiences watching at home on television and streaming online, with multiple broadcasters set to carry fixtures as they look toward the future of football.

That can make keeping track of all those games a chore, especially if you want to keep tabs on your favorite college amid the busy shuffle of an autumn season that also sees plenty of other senior sports jostling for airtime on the airwaves.

Fear not, though - GOAL has your guide to all the action from the ACC Conference this season, including when it takes place, who will take part, where you can watch it all, and who the heavyweight sides are. Touchdown!

When is the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference football season?

Getty Images

The 2024 ACC Conference football season will run parallel to the National Football League season between Saturday, August 24, and Saturday, November 30.

The winners of the ACC Championship Game will then likely progress to the 2024-25 NCAA Football Bowl games to decide the national champion in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Who will compete during the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference football season?

The 2024 ACC Conference football season will be held with 17 teams in their ranks, with a significant reshuffle among those taking part. Three new teams have joined, in the shape of California, SMU and Stanford, helping to balloon the conference to a new size.

Below, you can find the teams set to feature in the 2024 SEC Conference football season:

2024 SEC Conference Football teams

Boston College Georgia Tech NC State Syracuse California Louisville Pittsburgh Virginia Clemson / Duke Miami SMU Virginia Tech Florida State North Carolina Stanford Wake Forest

What channels will show the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference football season?

The 2024 ACC Conference Football season will be shown on television through ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, The CW, and ACC Network and additionally streamed through a variety of streaming platforms including Fubo, Sling TV and DirecTV Stream. Occasional games, shown on 'ACC Extra', are exclusive to ESPN+.

Matches are shown by a single primary terrestrial network: ABC, which also has an operational stake in the ACC Network. ABC additionally streams games through its ESPN+ service. A five-year deal signed last year allows The CW to cover select games.

2024 ACC Conference football broadcasters

Who are the previous champions in Atlantic Coast Conference Football?

The champions of each ACC Conference season are decided in the climactic ACC Championship Game, originally held in 2005 and a permanent fixture on the calendar since then.

The Florida State Seminoles are the reigning champions and the second-most decorated team in the SEC Championship Game, too, after the Clemson Tigers. However, the change in format from divisions to seeding this year could lead to a few surprises.

Originally held at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, and then at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the game has now been held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina since 2010, bar one year at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, in 2016.

Recent SEC Championship Game winners

Year Winner 2023 Florida State Seminoles 2022 Clemson Tigers 2021 Alabam Crimson Tide 2020 Clemson Tigers 2019 Clemson Tigers 2017 Clemson Tigers 2016 Clemson Tigers 2015 Clemson Tigers 2014 Florida State Seminoles 2013 Florida State Seminoles

FAQs

Who are the favorites to win the SEC Conference?

Despite failing to claim the title last season, the Clemson Tigers are likely the favorites to win the SEC Conference this year. They have been the dominant force for the best part of a decade.

The Florida State Seminoles will be keen to challenge, too, chasing back-to-back success stories. However, with a reshuffle among the pack, it looks set to be a thrillingly unpredictable contest this time around.

Who are the defending champions in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship?

The Michigan Wolverines are the defending champions after the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, having produced a 34-13 victory over the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Running back Blake Corum was jointly named MVP, helping to secure his move to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2024 NFL Draft, while cornerback Will Johnson remains in their ranks for another season.

Where does the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship take place?

The 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship will take place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia on Monday, January 20, next year.

It marks the second visit to the home of the Atlanta Falcons, with the venue having previously hosted the game in 2018. It becomes the first ground to repeat host duties for the event.