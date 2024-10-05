+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
America v Atlas - Leagues Cup 2024Getty Images Sport
Estadio Nou Camp
How to watch today's Leon vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Leon and Club America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leon will host Club America in the Liga MX at the Nou Camp Stadium on Saturday.

Club America are 10th in the league standings, with 13 points from their frist 10 matches. Leon will be desperate to climb up from their 14th place. The hosts have managed to win just one game this season so far and will be hoping to make the home advantage count.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leon vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Univision and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Leon vs CF America kick-off time

Date:October 5, 2024
Kick-off time:11 pm ET
Venue:Nou Camp Stadium

The match will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 11pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Leon team news

León will miss defender Andres Mosquera due to injury but midfielder Yairo Moreno is back in the lineup following his suspension.

Striker Jhonder Cadiz has scored five goals so far this season. Two more goals will take him to the top of the list of top scorers.

Leon possible XI: Blanco; Mendoza, Barreiro, Bellon, Reyes; Ramirez, Cabral; Estrada, Moreno, Cadiz; Hernandez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Blanco, Jimenez, Garcia
Defenders:Barajas, Barreiro, Frias, Bellon, Hernandez, Luna, Rodriguez, Reyes, Isias, Villa, Ramirez, Mendoza
Midfielders:Ambriz, Estrada, Napoli, Guardado, Santos, Cabral, Medina, Guerra, Hernandez, Uribe, Moreno
Forwards:Lopez, Ayon, Alvarado, Ramirez, Cadiz

CF America team news

Club America continue to be without Igor Lichnovsky, Jorge Mere, and Israel Reyes due to injuries.

The camp has no fresh injuries as they chase three points away from home.

CF America possible XI: Malagon; Calderon, Araujo, Castillo, Acosta; Sanchez, dos Santos, Rodriguez; Valdes, Zendejas, Martin

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Malagon, Estrada, Cota
Defenders:Reyes, Araujo, Calderon, Lara, Borja, Juarez, Vazquez, Espinoza
Midfielders:Dos Santos, B. Rodriguez, Fidalgo, Valdes, Cervantes, J. Rodriguez, R. Sanchez, Dilrosun, E. Sanchez
Forwards:Hernandez, Martin, Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
11/02/24León 0 - 1 AméricaLiga MX
03/12/23América 2 - 0 LeónLiga MX
30/11/23León 2 - 2 AméricaLiga MX
27/08/23América 1 - 1 LeónLiga MX
02/04/23América 2 - 2 LeónLiga MX

