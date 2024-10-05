How to watch today's Leon vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Leon and Club America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leon will host Club America in the Liga MX at the Nou Camp Stadium on Saturday.

Club America are 10th in the league standings, with 13 points from their frist 10 matches. Leon will be desperate to climb up from their 14th place. The hosts have managed to win just one game this season so far and will be hoping to make the home advantage count.

How to watch Leon vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Univision and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Leon vs CF America kick-off time

Date: October 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 pm ET Venue: Nou Camp Stadium

The match will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 11pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Leon team news

León will miss defender Andres Mosquera due to injury but midfielder Yairo Moreno is back in the lineup following his suspension.

Striker Jhonder Cadiz has scored five goals so far this season. Two more goals will take him to the top of the list of top scorers.

Leon possible XI: Blanco; Mendoza, Barreiro, Bellon, Reyes; Ramirez, Cabral; Estrada, Moreno, Cadiz; Hernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blanco, Jimenez, Garcia Defenders: Barajas, Barreiro, Frias, Bellon, Hernandez, Luna, Rodriguez, Reyes, Isias, Villa, Ramirez, Mendoza Midfielders: Ambriz, Estrada, Napoli, Guardado, Santos, Cabral, Medina, Guerra, Hernandez, Uribe, Moreno Forwards: Lopez, Ayon, Alvarado, Ramirez, Cadiz

CF America team news

Club America continue to be without Igor Lichnovsky, Jorge Mere, and Israel Reyes due to injuries.

The camp has no fresh injuries as they chase three points away from home.

CF America possible XI: Malagon; Calderon, Araujo, Castillo, Acosta; Sanchez, dos Santos, Rodriguez; Valdes, Zendejas, Martin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Estrada, Cota Defenders: Reyes, Araujo, Calderon, Lara, Borja, Juarez, Vazquez, Espinoza Midfielders: Dos Santos, B. Rodriguez, Fidalgo, Valdes, Cervantes, J. Rodriguez, R. Sanchez, Dilrosun, E. Sanchez Forwards: Hernandez, Martin, Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/02/24 León 0 - 1 América Liga MX 03/12/23 América 2 - 0 León Liga MX 30/11/23 León 2 - 2 América Liga MX 27/08/23 América 1 - 1 León Liga MX 02/04/23 América 2 - 2 León Liga MX

