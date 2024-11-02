How to watch today's Leeds United vs Plymouth Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds and Plymouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds will take on Plymouth up next in the Championship at the Elland Road on Saturday.

These two teams are at the opposite ends of the league standings. The hosts are third with 23 points, just five behind the league leaders Sunderland.

The visitors, meanwhile, are languishing at 21st place . Plymouth have their task cut out away from home, and will be looking to desperately avoid a fourth consecutive winless fixture.

How to watch Leeds vs Plymouth online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Leeds vs Plymouth kick-off time

Date: November 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 am ET Venue: Elland Road

The match will be played at Elland Road on Saturday, with kick-off at 11 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Leeds team news

Leeds United will be without right-back Jayden Bogle this weekend, as he serves a suspension for accumulating five yellow cards, the latest of which was in their match against Bristol City.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Leeds camp as they chase the league leaders.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Byram, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; Gnonto, Aaronson, Solomon; Joseph

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Cairns, Darlow Defenders: Firpo, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Debayo, Wober Midfielders: Ampadu, Rothwell, Aaronson, James, Solomon, Tanaka, Gruev, Chambers, Crew Forwards: Piroe, Bamford, Ramazani, Joseph, Gnoto, Gelhardt

Plymouth team news

Plymouth predicted XI: Grimshaw; Pleguezuelo, Szucs, Palsson, Mumba; Forshaw, Randell; Whittaker, Al Hajj, Issaka; Hardie

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hazard, Maroši, Grimshaw Defenders: Mumba, Ogbeta, Pleguezuelo, Szűcs, Edwards, Gibson, Galloway, Sorinola, Pálsson Midfielders: Houghton, Wright, Gyabi, Randell, Forshaw, Al Hajj, Roberts Forwards: Cissoko, Hardie, Whittaker, Obafemi, Bundu, Gray, Tijani, Issaka

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/02/24 Plymouth Argyle 0 - 2 Leeds United Championship 07/02/24 Plymouth Argyle 1 - 4 Leeds United (Extra Time) FA Cup 27/01/24 Leeds United 1 - 1 Plymouth Argyle FA Cup 11/11/23 Leeds United 2 - 1 Plymouth Argyle Championship 07/04/07 Leeds United 2 - 1 Plymouth Argyle Championship

