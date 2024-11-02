How to watch today's Leeds United vs Plymouth Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Leeds will take on Plymouth up next in the Championship at the Elland Road on Saturday.
These two teams are at the opposite ends of the league standings. The hosts are third with 23 points, just five behind the league leaders Sunderland.
The visitors, meanwhile, are languishing at 21st place . Plymouth have their task cut out away from home, and will be looking to desperately avoid a fourth consecutive winless fixture.
How to watch Leeds vs Plymouth online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Leeds vs Plymouth kick-off time
|Date:
|November 2, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11 am ET
|Venue:
|Elland Road
The match will be played at Elland Road on Saturday, with kick-off at 11 am ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Leeds team news
Leeds United will be without right-back Jayden Bogle this weekend, as he serves a suspension for accumulating five yellow cards, the latest of which was in their match against Bristol City.
There are no fresh injury concerns in the Leeds camp as they chase the league leaders.
Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Byram, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; Gnonto, Aaronson, Solomon; Joseph
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Meslier, Cairns, Darlow
|Defenders:
|Firpo, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Debayo, Wober
|Midfielders:
|Ampadu, Rothwell, Aaronson, James, Solomon, Tanaka, Gruev, Chambers, Crew
|Forwards:
|Piroe, Bamford, Ramazani, Joseph, Gnoto, Gelhardt
Plymouth team news
Plymouth predicted XI: Grimshaw; Pleguezuelo, Szucs, Palsson, Mumba; Forshaw, Randell; Whittaker, Al Hajj, Issaka; Hardie
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hazard, Maroši, Grimshaw
|Defenders:
|Mumba, Ogbeta, Pleguezuelo, Szűcs, Edwards, Gibson, Galloway, Sorinola, Pálsson
|Midfielders:
|Houghton, Wright, Gyabi, Randell, Forshaw, Al Hajj, Roberts
|Forwards:
|Cissoko, Hardie, Whittaker, Obafemi, Bundu, Gray, Tijani, Issaka
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|17/02/24
|Plymouth Argyle 0 - 2 Leeds United
|Championship
|07/02/24
|Plymouth Argyle 1 - 4 Leeds United (Extra Time)
|FA Cup
|27/01/24
|Leeds United 1 - 1 Plymouth Argyle
|FA Cup
|11/11/23
|Leeds United 2 - 1 Plymouth Argyle
|Championship
|07/04/07
|Leeds United 2 - 1 Plymouth Argyle
|Championship