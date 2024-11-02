+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
Elland Road
How to watch today's Leeds United vs Plymouth Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds and Plymouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds will take on Plymouth up next in the Championship at the Elland Road on Saturday.

These two teams are at the opposite ends of the league standings. The hosts are third with 23 points, just five behind the league leaders Sunderland.

The visitors, meanwhile, are languishing at 21st place . Plymouth have their task cut out away from home, and will be looking to desperately avoid a fourth consecutive winless fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leeds vs Plymouth online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Leeds vs Plymouth kick-off time

Date:November 2, 2024
Kick-off time:11 am ET
Venue:Elland Road

The match will be played at Elland Road on Saturday, with kick-off at 11 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Leeds team news

Leeds United will be without right-back Jayden Bogle this weekend, as he serves a suspension for accumulating five yellow cards, the latest of which was in their match against Bristol City.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Leeds camp as they chase the league leaders.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Byram, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; Gnonto, Aaronson, Solomon; Joseph

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Meslier, Cairns, Darlow
Defenders:Firpo, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Debayo, Wober
Midfielders:Ampadu, Rothwell, Aaronson, James, Solomon, Tanaka, Gruev, Chambers, Crew
Forwards:Piroe, Bamford, Ramazani, Joseph, Gnoto, Gelhardt

Plymouth team news

Plymouth predicted XI: Grimshaw; Pleguezuelo, Szucs, Palsson, Mumba; Forshaw, Randell; Whittaker, Al Hajj, Issaka; Hardie

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hazard, Maroši, Grimshaw
Defenders:Mumba, Ogbeta, Pleguezuelo, Szűcs, Edwards, Gibson, Galloway, Sorinola, Pálsson
Midfielders:Houghton, Wright, Gyabi, Randell, Forshaw, Al Hajj, Roberts
Forwards:Cissoko, Hardie, Whittaker, Obafemi, Bundu, Gray, Tijani, Issaka

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
17/02/24Plymouth Argyle 0 - 2 Leeds UnitedChampionship
07/02/24Plymouth Argyle 1 - 4 Leeds United (Extra Time)FA Cup
27/01/24Leeds United 1 - 1 Plymouth ArgyleFA Cup
11/11/23Leeds United 2 - 1 Plymouth ArgyleChampionship
07/04/07Leeds United 2 - 1 Plymouth ArgyleChampionship

Useful links

