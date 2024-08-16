How to watch today's Le Havre vs PSG Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Le Havre and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will kickstart the defence of their Ligue 1 title with a game against Le Havre at the Oceane Stadium on Friday.

The French champions picked up their 12th league title at the end of the last season. It was also their third league win in a row.

Three points were all that separated Le Havre and the last relegation spot in the standings last season. They will want to avoid another relegation battle this time around, but the hosts have been given a difficult opener.

Le Havre vs PSG kick-off time

Date: August 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.45 pm ET Venue: Oceane Stadium

The match will be played at the Oceane Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Le Havre vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Le Havre team news

The hosts will again face the challenge of playing without forward Andy Logbo, who has been sidelined since November with a cruciate ligament injury.

There are no fresh injury concerns and they will be hoping to pull off a shock result against PSG in the opening game.

Le Havre predicted XI: Desmas; Sangante, Kinkoue, Lloris, Zouaoui; Diawara, Toure; Casimir, Kuzyaev, Joujou; Ngoura.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gorgelin, Desmas Defenders: Lloris, Youte Kinkoue, Négo, Diawara, El Hajjam, Zouaoui, Salmier, Doumbia, Opéri, Soumaré, Sangante Midfielders: Chadli, Targhalline, Kechta, Kuzyayev, Ndiaye, Confais, Bouneb, Londja, Touré Forwards: Kitala, Sabbi, Ngoura, Joujou, Casimir, Grandsir

PSG team news

The visitors will be worried about defender Lucas Beraldo, who was injured during a pre-season match against Sturm Graz last week.

PSG could also be missing Presnel Kimpembe and Nordi Mukiele due to fitness concerns.

They will field a lineup without Kylian Mbappe who joined Real Madrid this summer.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Soler, Skriniar, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Neves, Asensio; Barcola, Muani, Mbaye.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Safonov, Lavallée Defenders: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Mendes, Hernández, Škriniar, Pereira, Bernat, Dagba, Zague Midfielders: Lee, Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery, Fabián Ruiz, Neves, Ugarte, Soler, Moscardo, Gharbi, Ndour, Mayulu, Kari Forwards: Dembélé, Asensio, Ramos, Kolo Muani, Barcola, Housni, Kari

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/04/24 PSG 3 - 3 Le Havre Ligue 1 03/12/23 Le Havre 0 - 2 PSG Ligue 1 21/07/23 PSG 2 - 0 Le Havre Friendly 12/07/20 Le Havre 0 - 9 PSG Friendly 19/04/09 PSG 3 - 0 Le Havre Ligue 1

