How to watch today's Lazio vs Como Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and Como, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio will take on Como in the Serie A at the Olimpico Stadium on Friday.

Lazio are fourth in the standings and that should place them firmly in the favourites' seat. However, they will be wary of complacency after losing 0-2 to Roma recently.

Como are 16th in the standings but are heading into the fixture on the back of a win over Lecce.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lazio vs Como online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lazio vs Como kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The match will be played at the Olimpico Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 2.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Taty Castellanos is unavailable due to suspension following his red card against Roma, while Mario Gila and captain Mattia Zaccagni will also miss out after reaching the five-yellow-card limit in Serie A this season.

Injuries further deplete Lazio's options, with Patric sidelined by an ankle issue and Matias Vecino out due to a thigh problem.

Como team news

For the visitors, midfielders Maximo Perrone and Sergi Roberto are ruled out with injuries, and veteran center-back Edoardo Goldaniga will miss the match through suspension.

