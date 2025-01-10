+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
GOAL

How to watch today's Lazio vs Como Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and Como, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio will take on Como in the Serie A at the Olimpico Stadium on Friday.

Lazio are fourth in the standings and that should place them firmly in the favourites' seat. However, they will be wary of complacency after losing 0-2 to Roma recently.

Como are 16th in the standings but are heading into the fixture on the back of a win over Lecce.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lazio vs Como online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
CBS Sports Golazo NetworkWatch here
Amazon Prime VideoWatch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lazio vs Como kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A
The match will be played at the Olimpico Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 2.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Lazio vs Como Probable lineups

Lazio

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

COM
94
I. Provedel
13
A. Romagnoli
30
N. Tavares
77
A. Marusic
2
S. Gigot
20
L. Tchaouna
18
G. Isaksen
6
N. Rovella
7
F. Dele-Bashiru
8
M. Guendouzi
19
B. Dia
25
P. Reina
6
A. Iovine
13
A. Dossena
2
M. Kempf
16
A. Fadera
77
I. Van Der Brempt
79
N. Paz
26
Y. Engelhardt
33
L. Da Cunha
7
G. Strefezza
10
P. Cutrone

3-4-2-1

COM

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Marco Baroni

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Cesc Fabregas

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Lazio team news

Taty Castellanos is unavailable due to suspension following his red card against Roma, while Mario Gila and captain Mattia Zaccagni will also miss out after reaching the five-yellow-card limit in Serie A this season.

Injuries further deplete Lazio's options, with Patric sidelined by an ankle issue and Matias Vecino out due to a thigh problem.

Como team news

For the visitors, midfielders Maximo Perrone and Sergi Roberto are ruled out with injuries, and veteran center-back Edoardo Goldaniga will miss the match through suspension.

Form

LAZ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

COM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

LAZ

Last 3 matches

COM

3

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

11

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/3
Both teams scored
2/3

Standings

Useful links

