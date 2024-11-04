How to watch today's Lazio vs Cagliari Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and Cagliari, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio will take on Cagliari in Serie A at the Olimpico Stadium on Monday.

Lazio have 19 points in 10 games and are sixth in the standings. They have managed to win four out of their last five fixtures and will be confident of further success.

Cagiari are 16th in the standings and struggling for survival in the league. They will be desperate to avoid a third consecutive defeat.

How to watch Lazio vs Cagliari online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Lazio vs Cagliari kick-off time

Date: November 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.45 pm ET Venue: Olimpico Stadium

The match will be played at the Olimpico Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Marco Baroni can count on the return of key midfielder Nicolo Rovella, who has quickly recovered from a muscle strain.

However, Patric and Matteo Guendouzi remain slight doubts, and Lazio captain Mattia Zaccagni’s availability is uncertain following a severe bout of gastroenteritis.

Serie A assist leader Nuno Tavares will also miss out due to suspension.

Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Gila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Rovella, Guendouzi; Tchaouna, Pedro, Noslin; Castellanos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Mandas, Furlanetto, Renzetti Defenders: Gigot, Pellegrini, Romagnoli, Patric, Hysaj, Gila, Marusic Midfielders: Vecino, Rovella, Dele-Bashiru, Guendouzi, Zaccagni, Castrovilli, Basic, Anderson, Lazzari, Akpa Akpro Forwards: Pedro, Castellanos, Nolin, Isaksen, Dia, Tchaouna

Cagliari team news

Cagliari welcome back Antoine Makoumbou from suspension and his return will be a welcome boost.

There are no fresh injury concerns within the squad ahead of their game on Monday.

Cagliari possible XI: Scuffet; Zappa, Mina, Luperto, Obert; Zortea, Marin, Makoumbou, Augello; Viola; Piccoli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ciocci, Scuffet, Sherri Defenders: Augello, Luperto, Palomino, Mina, Zappa, Obert, Azzi Midfielders: Adopo, Viola, Deiola, Prati, Marin, Zortea, Jankto, Makoumbou, Gaetano Forwards: Lapadula, Pavoletti, Luvumbo, Mutandwa, Piccoli, Felici

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/02/24 Cagliari 1 - 3 Lazio Serie A 02/12/23 Lazio 1 - 0 Cagliari Serie A 06/03/22 Cagliari 0 - 3 Lazio Serie A 19/09/21 Lazio 2 - 2 Cagliari Serie A 08/02/21 Lazio 1 - 0 Cagliari Serie A

