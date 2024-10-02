How to watch today's LAFC vs St Louis City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and St. Louis City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC (LAFC) will host St Louis City in the MLS at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday.

LAFC are second in the standings, six points behind LA Galaxy but with a game in hand over the leaders. A win here would help them reduce that gap.

St Louis City are 12th in the standings, but they have won their last two matches and will be hoping to pick up a third victory in this mid-week fixture.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs St. Louis City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Los Angeles FC vs St. Louis City kick-off time

Date: October 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 10.30pm ET Venue: BMO Stadium

The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

Sergi Palencia will serve a one-match suspension for yellow card accumulation, making him ineligible for Los Angeles FC.

The hosts will be without Jesus Murillo, Aaron Long, and Lorenzo Dellavalle as well for this clash due to injuries.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Segura, Chanot, Hollingshead; Campos, O'Brien, Sanchez, Olivera; Bogusz, Bouanga, Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Hasal, Ochoa Defenders: Campos, Segura, Hollingshead, Chanot, Bombino, Rosales, Marlon Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe Forwards: Giroud, Olivera, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Wibowo, Muller, Bouanga, Vega

St. Louis City team news

Henry Kessler is ruled out for St. Louis City due to concussion protocol. Joakim Nilsson, Tomas Ostrak and Celio Pompeu are also unavailable for the visitors' trip to Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, American pair Chris Durkin and Indiana Vassilev will miss their second consecutive match after picking up injuries during last week's 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Totland, Watts, Hiebert, Horn; Alm, Lowen, Watts, Hartel; Teuchert, Joao Klauss.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Burki, Olivares, Lundt Defenders: Nerwinski, Totland, Yaro, Watts, Hiebert, Horn, Wentzel, Reid Midfielders: Girdwood-Reich, Blom, Durkin, Lowen, Hartel, Vassilev, Pearce, Klein, Kijima Forwards: Becher, Thorisson, Teuchert, Glover

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/05/24 St. Louis City 0 - 2 Los Angeles MLS 07/02/24 St. Louis City 1 - 0 Los Angeles Friendly 21/09/23 St. Louis City 0 - 0 Los Angeles MLS 13/07/23 Los Angeles 3 - 0 St. Louis City MLS

