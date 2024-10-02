+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Sporting Kansas City v Los Angeles Football Club: 2024 U.S. Open Cup ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Major League Soccer
team-logo
BMO Stadium
team-logo
Watch on Apple TV
GOAL

How to watch today's LAFC vs St Louis City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Major League SoccerLos Angeles FCLos Angeles FC vs St. Louis CitySt. Louis City

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and St. Louis City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC (LAFC) will host St Louis City in the MLS at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday.

LAFC are second in the standings, six points behind LA Galaxy but with a game in hand over the leaders. A win here would help them reduce that gap.

St Louis City are 12th in the standings, but they have won their last two matches and will be hoping to pick up a third victory in this mid-week fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs St. Louis City online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Los Angeles FC vs St. Louis City kick-off time

Date:October 2, 2024
Kick-off time:10.30pm ET
Venue:BMO Stadium

The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

Sergi Palencia will serve a one-match suspension for yellow card accumulation, making him ineligible for Los Angeles FC.

The hosts will be without Jesus Murillo, Aaron Long, and Lorenzo Dellavalle as well for this clash due to injuries.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Segura, Chanot, Hollingshead; Campos, O'Brien, Sanchez, Olivera; Bogusz, Bouanga, Giroud

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lloris, Hasal, Ochoa
Defenders:Campos, Segura, Hollingshead, Chanot, Bombino, Rosales, Marlon
Midfielders:Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe
Forwards:Giroud, Olivera, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Wibowo, Muller, Bouanga, Vega

St. Louis City team news

Henry Kessler is ruled out for St. Louis City due to concussion protocol. Joakim Nilsson, Tomas Ostrak and Celio Pompeu are also unavailable for the visitors' trip to Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, American pair Chris Durkin and Indiana Vassilev will miss their second consecutive match after picking up injuries during last week's 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Totland, Watts, Hiebert, Horn; Alm, Lowen, Watts, Hartel; Teuchert, Joao Klauss.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Burki, Olivares, Lundt
Defenders:Nerwinski, Totland, Yaro, Watts, Hiebert, Horn, Wentzel, Reid
Midfielders:Girdwood-Reich, Blom, Durkin, Lowen, Hartel, Vassilev, Pearce, Klein, Kijima
Forwards:Becher, Thorisson, Teuchert, Glover

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
16/05/24St. Louis City 0 - 2 Los AngelesMLS
07/02/24St. Louis City 1 - 0 Los AngelesFriendly
21/09/23St. Louis City 0 - 0 Los AngelesMLS
13/07/23Los Angeles 3 - 0 St. Louis CityMLS

Useful links

Advertisement