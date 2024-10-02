How to watch today's LAFC vs St Louis City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Los Angeles FC (LAFC) will host St Louis City in the MLS at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday.
LAFC are second in the standings, six points behind LA Galaxy but with a game in hand over the leaders. A win here would help them reduce that gap.
St Louis City are 12th in the standings, but they have won their last two matches and will be hoping to pick up a third victory in this mid-week fixture.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Los Angeles FC vs St. Louis City online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Los Angeles FC vs St. Louis City kick-off time
|Date:
|October 2, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10.30pm ET
|Venue:
|BMO Stadium
The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Los Angeles FC team news
Sergi Palencia will serve a one-match suspension for yellow card accumulation, making him ineligible for Los Angeles FC.
The hosts will be without Jesus Murillo, Aaron Long, and Lorenzo Dellavalle as well for this clash due to injuries.
Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Segura, Chanot, Hollingshead; Campos, O'Brien, Sanchez, Olivera; Bogusz, Bouanga, Giroud
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lloris, Hasal, Ochoa
|Defenders:
|Campos, Segura, Hollingshead, Chanot, Bombino, Rosales, Marlon
|Midfielders:
|Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe
|Forwards:
|Giroud, Olivera, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Wibowo, Muller, Bouanga, Vega
St. Louis City team news
Henry Kessler is ruled out for St. Louis City due to concussion protocol. Joakim Nilsson, Tomas Ostrak and Celio Pompeu are also unavailable for the visitors' trip to Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, American pair Chris Durkin and Indiana Vassilev will miss their second consecutive match after picking up injuries during last week's 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes.
St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Totland, Watts, Hiebert, Horn; Alm, Lowen, Watts, Hartel; Teuchert, Joao Klauss.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Burki, Olivares, Lundt
|Defenders:
|Nerwinski, Totland, Yaro, Watts, Hiebert, Horn, Wentzel, Reid
|Midfielders:
|Girdwood-Reich, Blom, Durkin, Lowen, Hartel, Vassilev, Pearce, Klein, Kijima
|Forwards:
|Becher, Thorisson, Teuchert, Glover
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|16/05/24
|St. Louis City 0 - 2 Los Angeles
|MLS
|07/02/24
|St. Louis City 1 - 0 Los Angeles
|Friendly
|21/09/23
|St. Louis City 0 - 0 Los Angeles
|MLS
|13/07/23
|Los Angeles 3 - 0 St. Louis City
|MLS