How to watch today's LAFC vs Houston Dynamo MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and Houston Dynamo FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dynamo will head to Banc of California Stadium on Sunday to clash with Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer action.

The hosts currently sit second in the Western Conference, trailing the leaders by just five points playing three matches less.

The Black and Gold Falcons had a shaky start to the 2024 season, securing just four wins from their first 11 MLS matches, alongside four losses and three draws.

Meanwhile, Houston have experienced a wildly inconsistent season, currently positioned eighth in the Western Conference and 14th overall in the MLS standings, with 10 wins, seven draws, and eight losses from 25 games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

The match will be played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, August 31, with kick-off at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

Los Angeles FC will be without the trio of Cristian Olivera, Lorenzo Dellavalle, and Timothy Tillman who are all sidelined for this match due to injury issues, with all three anticipated to return to action sometime in September.

Denis Bouanga has been in impressive form, netting 16 goals in 24 league outings for the hosts this season, including six goals in his last six games across all competitions. The forward is expected to line up alongside Kei Kamara and Mateusz Bogusz in this fixture.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Segura, Chanot, Long; Palencia, O'Brien, Sanchez, Campos; Bogusz, Kamara, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero, Hasal Defenders: Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Hollingshead, Chanot, Long Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe Forwards: Olivera, Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Muller, Bouanga, Giroud

Houston Dynamo FC team news

The visitors will be missing Adalberto Carrasquilla and Nelson Quinones for this match, with both players expected to rejoin the squad in September.

Houston has spread the scoring responsibilities across the team this season, with Ibrahim Aliyu leading the way in the league with six goals. The forward is likely to feature alongside Amine Bassi, Latif Blessing, and Ezequiel Ponce in this matchup.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Escobar; Herrera, Artur; Blessing, Bassi, Aliyu; Ponce

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders: Sargeant, Sviatchenko, Micael, Bartlow, Steres, Smith, Schmitt, Escobar, Dorsey Midfielders: Artur, Caicedo, Carrasquilla, Gregus, Bassi, Kowalczyk Forwards: Aliyu, Segal, Gyamfi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/12/23 Los Angeles FC 2-0 Houston Dynamo MLS 15/06/23 Los Angeles FC 0-1 Houston Dynamo MLS 11/06/23 Houston Dynamo 4-0 Los Angeles FC MLS 19/09/22 Los Angeles FC 3-1 Houston Dynamo MLS 01/09/22 Houston Dynamo 2-1 Los Angeles FC MLS

Useful links