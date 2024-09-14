How to watch today's LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and El Trafico start time

The last El Tráfico of the 2024 MLS season could very well decide the top spot in the Western Conference. The Los Angeles Galaxy will welcome Los Angeles FC to Dignity Health Sports Park this Saturday.
Currently, the Galaxy are sitting four points ahead of LAFC in the Western standings, despite their recent 2-1 defeat to St. Louis City. Meanwhile, the Black and Gold settled for a 0-0 stalemate against the Houston Dynamo last weekend.
How to watch LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, September 14, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Dignity Health Sports Park
The MLS match between LA Galaxy and Los Angeles will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT on Saturday, September 14, in the United States (US).
Team news & squads
LA Galaxy team news
As they gear up for this crucial clash, the Galaxy might be without Carlos Garces due to a calf injury and Julian Aude, who is potentially sidelined again with a groin strain. Coach Vanney will have to do without Joseph Paintsil, who is serving a suspension for yellow card accumulation, though Riqui Puig is set to make his return from a ban on Saturday.
In their recent loss to St. Louis City, Gabriel Pec scored the Galaxy's lone goal, marking his 11th of the season. He trails Dejan Joveljic by just one goal for the team lead.
Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Yoshida, Neal, Nelson; Delgado, Brugman; Pec, Reus, Puig; Joveljic
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lloris, Hasal
|Defenders:
|Campos, Palencia, Chanot, Murillo, Segura, Long, Hollingshead, Dellavalle, Berumen
|Midfielders:
|Atuesta, Tillman, O'Brien, Dueñas, Sánchez, Musto
|Forwards:
|Giroud, Bouanga, Bogusz, Martínez Morales, Olivera, Kamara, Ordaz, Muller
Los Angeles FC team news
LAFC might be missing Jesus Murillo and Lorenzo Dellavalle for this clash, as both are still nursing knee injuries.
Last weekend, several key players were away on international duty, including top scorer Denis Bouanga (Gabon), Maxime Chanot (Luxembourg), Mateusz Bogusz (Poland), Cristian Olivera (Uruguay), Omar Campos (Mexico), and David Martinez (Venezuela).
On a positive note, Hugo Lloris made three crucial saves against the Dynamo, securing his first MLS clean sheet since July 20th, when LAFC defeated the Seattle Sounders 3-0.
Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Long, Chanot, Segura; Hollingshead, Sanchez, O'Brien, Tillman; Bogusz, Giroud, Bouanga
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Scott, Micovic, McCarthy
|Defenders:
|Yamane, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Caceres, Neal, Garces
|Midfielders:
|Delgado, Puig, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi, Parente
|Forwards:
|Fagundez, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|05/07/24
|LA Galaxy 2-2 Los Angeles FC
|MLS
|07/04/24
|Los Angeles FC 1-1 LA Galaxy
|MLS
|17/09/23
|Los Angeles FC 4-2 LA Galaxy
|MLS
|05/07/23
|LA Galaxy 2-1 Los Angeles FC
|MLS
|24/05/23
|Los Angeles FC 0-2 LA Galaxy
|US Open Cup