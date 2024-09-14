How to watch today's LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and El Trafico start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The last El Tráfico of the 2024 MLS season could very well decide the top spot in the Western Conference. The Los Angeles Galaxy will welcome Los Angeles FC to Dignity Health Sports Park this Saturday.

Currently, the Galaxy are sitting four points ahead of LAFC in the Western standings, despite their recent 2-1 defeat to St. Louis City. Meanwhile, the Black and Gold settled for a 0-0 stalemate against the Houston Dynamo last weekend.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

The MLS match between LA Galaxy and Los Angeles will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT on Saturday, September 14, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

As they gear up for this crucial clash, the Galaxy might be without Carlos Garces due to a calf injury and Julian Aude, who is potentially sidelined again with a groin strain. Coach Vanney will have to do without Joseph Paintsil, who is serving a suspension for yellow card accumulation, though Riqui Puig is set to make his return from a ban on Saturday.

In their recent loss to St. Louis City, Gabriel Pec scored the Galaxy's lone goal, marking his 11th of the season. He trails Dejan Joveljic by just one goal for the team lead.

Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Yoshida, Neal, Nelson; Delgado, Brugman; Pec, Reus, Puig; Joveljic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Hasal Defenders: Campos, Palencia, Chanot, Murillo, Segura, Long, Hollingshead, Dellavalle, Berumen Midfielders: Atuesta, Tillman, O'Brien, Dueñas, Sánchez, Musto Forwards: Giroud, Bouanga, Bogusz, Martínez Morales, Olivera, Kamara, Ordaz, Muller

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC might be missing Jesus Murillo and Lorenzo Dellavalle for this clash, as both are still nursing knee injuries.

Last weekend, several key players were away on international duty, including top scorer Denis Bouanga (Gabon), Maxime Chanot (Luxembourg), Mateusz Bogusz (Poland), Cristian Olivera (Uruguay), Omar Campos (Mexico), and David Martinez (Venezuela).

On a positive note, Hugo Lloris made three crucial saves against the Dynamo, securing his first MLS clean sheet since July 20th, when LAFC defeated the Seattle Sounders 3-0.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Long, Chanot, Segura; Hollingshead, Sanchez, O'Brien, Tillman; Bogusz, Giroud, Bouanga



Position Players Goalkeepers: Scott, Micovic, McCarthy Defenders: Yamane, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Caceres, Neal, Garces Midfielders: Delgado, Puig, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi, Parente Forwards: Fagundez, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/07/24 LA Galaxy 2-2 Los Angeles FC MLS 07/04/24 Los Angeles FC 1-1 LA Galaxy MLS 17/09/23 Los Angeles FC 4-2 LA Galaxy MLS 05/07/23 LA Galaxy 2-1 Los Angeles FC MLS 24/05/23 Los Angeles FC 0-2 LA Galaxy US Open Cup

