How to watch today's LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

LA Galaxy will take on Atlanta United in the MLS at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.
LA Galaxy have a two-point lead at the top of the Western Conference standings and will be confident of picking up their 15th win this season in this cross-conference clash. Atlanta United are ninth in the standings and they will be looking to add more points to the bag in order to climb up the table.
How to watch LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United kick-off time
|Date:
|August 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Dignity Health Sports Park
The match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
LA Galaxy team news
In their Leagues Cup loss to Seattle, the Galaxy were without their top scorer, Dejan Joveljic, who is sidelined with a hamstring strain.
Julian Aude is managing a groin injury, and Gaston Brugman remains questionable due to a knee issue.
Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Caceres, Yoshida, Nelson; Delgado, Cerrillo; Pec, Puig, Berry; Paintsil.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Scott, Micovic, McCarthy
|Defenders:
|Yamane, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Caceres, Neal, Garces
|Midfielders:
|Delgado, Puig, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi, Parente
|Forwards:
|Fagundez, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout
Atlanta United team news
During their previous Leagues Cup match against Santos Laguna, Atlanta welcomed back Edwin Mosquera, who returned to the field for the first time since recovering from a knee injury, coming on for Tristan Muyumba in the second half.
Their major summer signing, Aleksei Miranchuk, could make his debut in this fixture.
Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Rode Gregersen, Williams, Hernandez; Firmino, Fortune, Slisz; Lobzhanidze, Thiare, Wolff.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cohen, Westberg, Guzan
|Defenders:
|Hernandez, Williams, Abram, Lennon, Morales, Cobb, Edwards
|Midfielders:
|Slisz, Muyumba, Almada, McCarty, Mosquera, Torres, Brennan, Firmino, Fortune
|Forwards:
|Lobzhanidze, Silva, Rios, Wolff, Thiare, Miranchuk
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|25/07/22
|LA Galaxy 2 - 0 Atlanta United
|MLS
|04/08/19
|Atlanta United 3 - 0 LA Galaxy
|MLS
|14/02/19
|LA Galaxy 0 - 0 Atlanta United
|Friendly
|22/04/18
|LA Galaxy 0 - 2 Atlanta United
|MLS
|21/09/17
|Atlanta United 4 - 0 LA Galaxy
|MLS