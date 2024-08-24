How to watch today's LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between LA Galaxy and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LA Galaxy will take on Atlanta United in the MLS at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.

LA Galaxy have a two-point lead at the top of the Western Conference standings and will be confident of picking up their 15th win this season in this cross-conference clash. Atlanta United are ninth in the standings and they will be looking to add more points to the bag in order to climb up the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Date: August 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 10.30 pm ET Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

The match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

In their Leagues Cup loss to Seattle, the Galaxy were without their top scorer, Dejan Joveljic, who is sidelined with a hamstring strain.

Julian Aude is managing a groin injury, and Gaston Brugman remains questionable due to a knee issue.

Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Caceres, Yoshida, Nelson; Delgado, Cerrillo; Pec, Puig, Berry; Paintsil.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scott, Micovic, McCarthy Defenders: Yamane, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Caceres, Neal, Garces Midfielders: Delgado, Puig, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi, Parente Forwards: Fagundez, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout

Atlanta United team news

During their previous Leagues Cup match against Santos Laguna, Atlanta welcomed back Edwin Mosquera, who returned to the field for the first time since recovering from a knee injury, coming on for Tristan Muyumba in the second half.

Their major summer signing, Aleksei Miranchuk, could make his debut in this fixture.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Rode Gregersen, Williams, Hernandez; Firmino, Fortune, Slisz; Lobzhanidze, Thiare, Wolff.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cohen, Westberg, Guzan Defenders: Hernandez, Williams, Abram, Lennon, Morales, Cobb, Edwards Midfielders: Slisz, Muyumba, Almada, McCarty, Mosquera, Torres, Brennan, Firmino, Fortune Forwards: Lobzhanidze, Silva, Rios, Wolff, Thiare, Miranchuk

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/07/22 LA Galaxy 2 - 0 Atlanta United MLS 04/08/19 Atlanta United 3 - 0 LA Galaxy MLS 14/02/19 LA Galaxy 0 - 0 Atlanta United Friendly 22/04/18 LA Galaxy 0 - 2 Atlanta United MLS 21/09/17 Atlanta United 4 - 0 LA Galaxy MLS

