NWSL
GOAL

How to watch today's Kansas City Current vs Gotham NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

NWSLKansas City Current vs NJ/NY Gotham FCKansas City CurrentNJ/NY Gotham FC

How to watch the NWSL match between Kansas City Current and Gotham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Kansas City Current will take on Gotham in the NWSL at the CPKC Stadium on Saturday.

Gotham have not managed to beat Kansas in the last five head-to-head meetings. But in the league standings, they have a point advantage over the hosts.

Kansas will put up a good fight to deny Gotham their fourth win in a row. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Kansas City Current vs Gotham FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Kansas City Current vs Gotham kick-off time

Date:September 28, 2024
Kick-off time:1 pm ET
Venue:CPKC Stadium

The match will be played at the CPKC Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Kansas City Current team news

Temwa Chawinga is the player to watch out for in the Kansas camp, with 16 goals and six assists to her name.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp.

Kansas City Current possible XI: Schult; Mace, Cook, Sharples, Rodriguez; LaBonta; Wheeler, Debinha, DiBernardo; Chawinga, Prince.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Franch, Schult
Defenders:Steigleder, Mace, Wheeler, Ball, Pedersen, Cook, Rodriguez, Weber, Robinson, Sharples
Midfielders:LaBonta, Scott, Braun, Hutton, DiBernardo, Feist, Debinha
Forwards:Chawinga, Prince, Bia, Cooper, Hamilton, Jereko, Pfeiffer, Magaia

Gotham team news

There have been no significant injury updates reported for Gotham FC ahead of this match.

Ann-Katrin Berger, who recently signed a contract extension, will be one of the first names on the team sheet.

Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Nighswonger, Davidson, Sonnett, Bruninha; Sheehan, Martin; Dunn, Lavelle, Ryan; Stevens

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Betos, A. Smith, Berger, Miller
Defenders:Nighswonger, Bruninha, O'Hara, Torres, Edmonds, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Lopez
Midfielders:Sonnett, Zerboni, Martin, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan
Forwards:Gonzalez, Williams, Stevens, Dunn, T. Smith, Purce, Stengel

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
15/04/24Gotham FC 1 - 1 Kansas City CurrentNWSL
16/10/23Gotham FC 2 - 2 Kansas City CurrentNWSL
01/05/23Kansas City Current 2 - 0 Gotham FCNWSL
12/09/22Gotham FC 0 - 1 Kansas City CurrentNWSL
12/06/22Kansas City Current 1 - 0 Gotham FCNWSL

Useful links

