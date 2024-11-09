How to watch today's Juventus vs Torino Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and Turin derby start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Torino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will aim to continue its longstanding dominance in the Turin derby as they host local rivals Torino in Serie A action on Saturday evening.

Following a midweek European draw, the Serie A heavyweights are aiming to extend their unbeaten streak against their neighbors to 19 games, solidifying their impressive record in the Derby della Mole.

On Tuesday, Juventus fought back to secure a draw in the Champions League against Lille, with Dusan Vlahovic netting his 50th goal for the club through a penalty after Francisco Conceicao was brought down.

The derby has historically been one-sided, with Torino struggling to break through on Juventus’s turf. They have suffered 13 defeats and remain winless in their last 18 away games against Juventus in Serie A competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus vs Torino online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Juventus and Torino will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and FOX Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Juventus vs Torino kick-off time

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT Venue: Allianz Stadium

The Serie A match between Juventus and Torino will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT on Saturday, November 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Thiago Motta is likely to adjust his lineup for the Turin derby after a stretch of demanding fixtures. Tim Weah, Weston McKennie, and promising young full-back Nicolo Savona are all eager to step up from the bench.

Juventus faces the absence of defender Gleison Bremer, who is out for the season, though Danilo returns to the squad after completing a UEFA suspension. Another Brazilian, Douglas Luiz, rejoined training this week, although Nico Gonzalez (thigh) and Arkadiusz Milik (knee) remain sidelined.

Juventus possible XI: Di Gregorio; Savona, Kalulu, Gatti, Cambiaso; Locatelli; Conceicao, McKennie, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Vlahovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Di Gregorio, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Gatti, Danilo, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Cabal, Savona, Rouhi Midfielders: Locatelli, McKennie, Adzic, Melo, Thuram, Fagioli, Luiz Forwards: Vlahovic, Yildiz, Weah, Mbangula

Torino team news

On the Torino side, the team is closely watching Che Adams, who strained his thigh against Fiorentina and will undergo a fitness check before Saturday's kickoff. Rising star Alieu Njie could start alongside Antonio Sanabria in attack if Adams isn’t cleared.

Toro will also be without long-term injured players Duvan Zapata and Perr Schuurs, but Ivan Ilic is in line for his first start since recovering from injury.

Torino possible XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Coco, Maripan, Masina; Pedersen, Ilic, Ricci, Vlasic, Lazaro; Njie, Sanabria.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Milinkovic-Savic, Donnarumma, Paleari Defenders: Walukiewicz, Masina, Maripan, Coco, Vojvoda, Bianay Balcot Midfielders: Bayeye, Vlasic, Pedersen, Lazaro, Dembele, Ilkhan, Ricci, Tameze, Gineitis, Ciammaglichella, Linetty Forwards: Sanabria, Karamoh, Adams, Savva, Njie

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 04/13/24 Torino 0-0 Juventus Serie A 10/07/23 Juventus 2-0 Torino Serie A 03/01/23 Juventus 4-2 Torino Serie A 10/15/22 Torino 0-1 Juventus Serie A 02/19/22 Juventus 1-1 Torino Serie A

Useful links