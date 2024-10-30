How to watch today's Juventus vs Parma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Parma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will take on Parma in the Serie A at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday.

A brace by Kenan Yildiz helped Juventus hold Inter to a 4-4 draw in their previous outing, and the team will be confident of keeping their unbeaten start to the season intact.

Parma are really struggling to deliver, with just one win so far in their first nine league games. They will be desperate to add more points to the bag but it will be a difficult task.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus vs Parma online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Juventus vs Parma kick-off time

Date: October 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 3.45 pm ET Venue: Allianz Stadium

The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Bremer and Arkadiusz Milik ae long-term absentees for Juventus.

Aside from the duo, recent signings Teun Koopmeiners and Nico Gonzalez might also remain unavailable, while Douglas Luiz is questionable with a thigh issue.

Juventus possible XI: Di Gregorio; Savona, Kalulu, Gatti, Cabal; Thuram, Locatelli; Conceicao, Yildiz, Weah; Vlahovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Di Gregorio, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Gatti, Danilo, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Cabal, Savona, Rouhi Midfielders: Locatelli, McKennie, Adzic, Melo, Thuram, Fagioli, Luiz Forwards: Conceicao, Vlahovic, Yildiz, Weah, Mbangula

Parma team news

For Parma, only defenders Yordan Osorio and Alessandro Circati are sidelined. Circati is out until next year following ACL surgery.

Parma possible XI: Suzuki; Coulibaly, Del Prato, Balogh, Valeri; Sohm, Bernabe; Man, Hernani, Mihaila; Bonny.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Chichizola, Suzuki, Corvi Defenders: Balogh, Valenti, Valeri, Del Prato, Coulibaly, Leoni, Cobbaut, Di Chiara Midfielders: Bernabe, Sohm, Hainaut, Camara, Cyprien Forwards: Almqvist, Bonny, Colak, Partipilo, Mihaila, Haj, Kowalski, Man

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/04/21 Juventus 3 - 1 Parma Serie A 20/12/20 Parma 0 - 4 Juventus Serie A 20/01/20 Juventus 2 - 1 Parma Serie A 24/08/19 Parma 0 - 1 Juventus Serie A 03/02/19 Juventus 3 - 3 Parma Serie A

