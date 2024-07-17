How to watch today's Juarez vs Pumas UNAM Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Juarez will take on Pumas UNAM in the Liga MX at the Benito Juarez Stadium on Wednesday.
Juarez are down near the bottom of the league standings after failing to grab a win in their first two matches of the new season. They were held by Atlas in the opening game before Toluca beat them 3-2 in their last outing.
After a 4-1 win against Leon in their first game of the season, Pumas UNAM were held by Santos Laguna in their most recent fixture. They will be confident of getting three points
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
FC Juarez vs Pumas UNAM kick-off time
|Date:
|July 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9 pm ET
|Venue:
|Benito Juarez Stadium
The match will be played at the Benito Juarez Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Juarez vs Pumas UNAM - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
FC Juarez team news
Juarez will miss several players, including midfielder Manuel Castro, who is out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury until next year.
The others who are sidelined are Bryan Romero, Denzell Garcia and Diego Valoyes.
Juarez possible XI: Jurado; Fernando, Mosquera, Calvo, Orquin; Venegas, Campillo; Hurtado, Villalpando,Torres; Zaldiva
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Diaz, Higuera
|Defenders:
|Calvo, Mosquera, Manriquez, Ortiz, Campillo, Vukcevic, Orquin, Abella, Nevarez, J. Garcia
|Midfielders:
|Salas, Zapata, Venegas, Fernando, Villalpando, Perez Bouquet, Munoz, Saucedo, A. Garcia
|Forwards:
|Santos, Zaldivar, Escoto
Pumas UNAM team news
Pumas UNAM have a complete squad available for this game. They have no fresh injury concerns ahead of this mid-week league fixture.
Cesar Huerta found the net in the last game and will be hoping to add to his tally in this one as well.
Pumas UNAM possible XI: Gonzalez; Bennevendo, Magallan, Nathan, Ramirez; Caicedo, Suarez, U Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Huerta; Mori
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Alcala, Gonzalez
|Defenders:
|Magallan, Ergas, Bennevendo, Monroy, J. Rivas
|Midfielders:
|Lopez, Caicedo, Suarez, Huerta, U. Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Rodriguez, Quispe
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Flunes Mori, Avila
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|14/01/24
|Pumas UNAM 1 - 0 Juárez
|Liga MX
|23/08/23
|Juárez 4 - 1 Pumas UNAM
|Liga MX
|08/01/23
|Pumas UNAM 2 - 1 Juárez
|Liga MX
|01/10/22
|Juárez 3 - 1 Pumas UNAM
|Liga MX
|03/04/22
|Juárez 0 - 1 Pumas UNAM
|Liga MX