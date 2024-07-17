How to watch today's Juarez vs Pumas UNAM Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Juarez and Pumas UNAM, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juarez will take on Pumas UNAM in the Liga MX at the Benito Juarez Stadium on Wednesday.

Juarez are down near the bottom of the league standings after failing to grab a win in their first two matches of the new season. They were held by Atlas in the opening game before Toluca beat them 3-2 in their last outing.

After a 4-1 win against Leon in their first game of the season, Pumas UNAM were held by Santos Laguna in their most recent fixture. They will be confident of getting three points

FC Juarez vs Pumas UNAM kick-off time

Date: July 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: Benito Juarez Stadium

The match will be played at the Benito Juarez Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Juarez vs Pumas UNAM - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

FC Juarez team news

Juarez will miss several players, including midfielder Manuel Castro, who is out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury until next year.

The others who are sidelined are Bryan Romero, Denzell Garcia and Diego Valoyes.

Juarez possible XI: Jurado; Fernando, Mosquera, Calvo, Orquin; Venegas, Campillo; Hurtado, Villalpando,Torres; Zaldiva

Position Players Goalkeepers: Diaz, Higuera Defenders: Calvo, Mosquera, Manriquez, Ortiz, Campillo, Vukcevic, Orquin, Abella, Nevarez, J. Garcia Midfielders: Salas, Zapata, Venegas, Fernando, Villalpando, Perez Bouquet, Munoz, Saucedo, A. Garcia Forwards: Santos, Zaldivar, Escoto

Pumas UNAM team news

Pumas UNAM have a complete squad available for this game. They have no fresh injury concerns ahead of this mid-week league fixture.

Cesar Huerta found the net in the last game and will be hoping to add to his tally in this one as well.

Pumas UNAM possible XI: Gonzalez; Bennevendo, Magallan, Nathan, Ramirez; Caicedo, Suarez, U Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Huerta; Mori

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alcala, Gonzalez Defenders: Magallan, Ergas, Bennevendo, Monroy, J. Rivas Midfielders: Lopez, Caicedo, Suarez, Huerta, U. Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Rodriguez, Quispe Forwards: Martinez, Flunes Mori, Avila

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/01/24 Pumas UNAM 1 - 0 Juárez Liga MX 23/08/23 Juárez 4 - 1 Pumas UNAM Liga MX 08/01/23 Pumas UNAM 2 - 1 Juárez Liga MX 01/10/22 Juárez 3 - 1 Pumas UNAM Liga MX 03/04/22 Juárez 0 - 1 Pumas UNAM Liga MX

