How to watch today's Inter vs Lecce Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Lecce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defending Serie A champions Inter Milan will look to secure their first win of the season on Saturday as they host Lecce at San Siro.

After being held to a draw by a late equalizer from Genoa on the opening day of their title defense, Inter will be determined to bounce back and avoid any further setbacks this weekend.

Inter vs Lecce kick-off time

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

The match will be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on Saturday, August 24, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Inter vs Lecce online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Inter team news

After recovering from a muscle injury that prevented him from making his full debut for Inter Milan last week, summer signing Piotr Zielinski might see action in Saturday’s match. However, Stefan de Vrij (thigh) and Tajon Buchanan (leg) will remain sidelined.

Former Porto star Mehdi Taremi made his first league appearance for Inter as a substitute, but the team will likely stick with their usual strike duo of Marcus Thuram and captain Lautaro Martinez.

Despite being named Capocannoniere for the 2023-24 season, Martinez has not scored in his last five Serie A home games, a goal drought that dates back to February. This is the second-longest dry spell he has experienced at San Siro since joining the club.

Inter Milan possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Di Gennaro, Martinez Defenders: Acerbi, Pavard, Augusto, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian, Bastoni Midfielders: Dumfries, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella Forwards: Arnautovic, Thuram, Correa, Martinez

Lecce team news

Lecce are set to travel north to Lombardy with a nearly complete squad, aside from long-term injury victim Mohamed Kaba, who continues his lengthy recovery from a serious knee injury.

New additions Kialonda Gaspar, Balthazar Pierret, and Tete Morente all made their debuts last week and are likely to keep their spots in the starting lineup. Meanwhile, Lassana Coulibaly and Lameck Banda are poised to be the main contenders for a place in the first team.

Nikola Kristovic, last season's top scorer, will once again lead the attack for the Salentini. Additionally, French full-back Valentin Gendrey remains with the club despite interest from Hoffenheim.

Lecce possible XI: Falcone; Gendrey, Baschirotto, Gaspar, Gallo; Ramadani, Pierret; Morente, Rafia, Dorgu; Krstovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Falcone, Früchtl, Borbei, Samooja Defenders: Dorgu, Baschirotto, Gaspar, Gendrey, Gallo, Pelmard, Smajlović, Lemmens Midfielders: Rafia, Coulibaly, Marchwiński, Ramadani, Oudin, Listkowski, Berisha, Kaba, Faticanti, González, Morente, Samek, Helgason, Pierret, McJannet, Daka Forwards: Banda, Krstović, Burnete, Sansone, Pierotti, Corfitzen, Voelkerling Persson, Salomaa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/02/24 Lecce 0-4 Inter Serie A 23/12/23 Inter 2-0 Lecce Serie A 05/03/23 Inter 2-0 Lecce Serie A 14/08/22 Lecce 1-2 Inter Serie A 19/01/20 Lecce 1-1 Inter Serie A

