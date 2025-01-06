How to watch today's Inter vs AC Milan Supercoppa Italiana final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Cup match between Inter and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will take on AC Milan in the final of the Supercoppa Italia at the Al-Awwal Park on Monday.

Inter beat Atalanta in the semi-final, thanks to a Denzel Dumfries brace. AC Milan had to depend on goals in the second half - an own goal and a Christian Pulisic penalty - to defeat Juventus to book their place in the final.

Inter are enjoying a much better season in Serie A and will fancy their chances of lifting the trophy. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Inter vs AC Milan kick-off time

The match will be played at the Al-Awwal Park on Monday, with kick-off at 2 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Manager Simone Inzaghi will be without defenders Benjamin Pavard and Francesco Acerbi but most of the squad is available for selection.

Inter's leading scorer Marcus Thuram is a major doubt for the Supercoppa final after being substituted at halftime during the semi-final victory over Atalanta due to a thigh injury.

AC Milan team news

For AC Milan, Ismaël Bennacer made his first start in the previous match after a four-month injury absence.

Christian Pulisic returned from injury and netted the equalizer in that game. However, the Rossoneri will be missing Noah Okafor, Samuel Chukwueze, Alessandro Florenzi, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek due to injuries.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links