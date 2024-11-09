How to watch today's Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS Cup Playoff game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United have the opportunity to pull off a major upset in MLS Cup playoff history as they prepare to face Inter Miami in a decisive third match of their first-round series at Chase Stadium this Saturday.

In game two last week, the Herons looked to be in control with a halftime lead, but they couldn’t seal the win on Atlanta's home turf. That loss snapped a remarkable 12-match unbeaten streak for Miami in league play and left them still searching for their first playoff victory outside Fort Lauderdale.

Last Saturday, Atlanta showed resilience, finding a way to keep their postseason hopes alive with a last-gasp winner in stoppage time, marking their second straight playoff victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The win also represented a milestone for interim manager Rob Valentino, who earned his first postseason success and now has four wins in his last five league games at the helm.

Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: Chase Stadium

The MLS Cup Playoff match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United will be played at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT on Saturday, November 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

Ian Fray remains sidelined for Inter Miami as he recovers from a meniscus injury, while Sergio Busquets, who missed the last match due to pneumonia, faced a setback in training this week, putting his availability in doubt. Facundo Farias and Nicolas Freire are out with ACL injuries.

Leo Afonso is nursing a sore groin, and both David Ruiz and Oscar Ustari are listed as questionable for the Herons due to hamstring strains.

The only Inter Miami goal in last week's second game was scored by David Martinez, marking his first MLS Cup playoff goal for the club.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Aviles, Allen, Martinez; Weigandt, Rojas, Redondo, Alba; Messi, Suarez, Gomez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Aviles, Martinez, Sailor, Fray, Alba, Hall, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Bright, Weigandt, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Rojas, Gomez, Gressel, Cremaschi, Sunderland, Redondo, Morales Forwards: Campana, Suarez, Messi, Taylor, Valencia, Afonso

Atlanta United team news

On Atlanta's side, the Five Stripes kept Stian Rode Gregersen on the bench last weekend with a mild hamstring issue, while Brooks Lennon was out with a dislocated shoulder.

Edwin Mosquera missed the match due to a knee injury, and reserve goalkeeper Quentin Westberg was unavailable following a head injury.

Derrick Williams scored the equalizer for Atlanta in game two, with Xande Silva, who substituted for Ajani Fortune in the 89th minute, delivering the decisive goal.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Hernandez, Williams, Abram; Lobzhanidze, Slisz, McCarty, Muyumba, Silva; Miranchuk, Thiare

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cohen, Guzan Defenders: Hernandez, Williams, Abram, Gregersen, Lennon, Amador, Morales, Cobb, Edwards Midfielders: Slisz, Muyumba, McCarty, Torres, Brennan, Firmino, Fortune, Miranchuk Forwards: Lobzhanidze, Silva, Rios, Wolff, Thiare

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 03/11/24 Atlanta United 2-1 Inter Miami CF MLS Playoffs 26/10/24 Inter Miami CF 2-1 Atlanta United MLS Playoffs 19/09/24 Atlanta United 2-2 Inter Miami CF MLS 30/05/24 Inter Miami CF 1-3 Atlanta United MLS 17/09/23 Atlanta United 5-2 Inter Miami CF MLS

