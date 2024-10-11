How to watch today's Iceland vs Wales Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Iceland and Wales, as well as kick-off time and team news

Iceland will take on Wales in their third group game of the UEFA Nations League at the Laugardalsvoellur on Friday.

Turkey are at the top of the group standings but share the same tally of points as that of Wales. The visitors in this clash will be hoping they can not only win but also improve their goal difference.

Victor Palsson's goal wasn't enough for Iceland in their last outing, which ended up as a 2-1 victory for Turkey. They will be hoping to pull off an upset in this third fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Iceland vs Wales online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, TUDN and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Iceland vs Wales kick-off time

Date: October 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.45 pm EST Venue: Laugardalsvoellur

The match will be played at the Laugardalsvoellur on Friday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Iceland team news

Iceland defender Sverrir Ingi Ingason has rejoined the senior squad after missing last month's international break due to injury.

After a long hiatus from football, 35-year-old Gylfi Sigurdsson has returned to the pitch and is expected to retain his role in the midfield.

Iceland possible starting lineup: Valdimarsson; Sampsted, Hermansson, Ingason, Finnsson; Anderson, Gudmundsson, Thordarson, Thorsteinsson; Sigurdsson; Oksarsson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ólafsson, Valdimarsson, Gunnarsson Defenders: Sampsted, Friðriksson, Pálsson, Hermannsson, Finnsson, Tómasson, Grétarsson Midfielders: Magnússon, Guðmundsson, Sigurðsson, Sigurðsson, Willumsson, Þórðarson, Anderson, Jóhannesson, Traustason, Ellertsson Forwards: Óskarsson, Þorsteinsson, Guðjohnsen

Wales team news

For Wales, 34-year-old Joe Allen has come out of retirement and returned to the national team.

Rhys Norrington-Davies has also been called up for the first time in over two years after recovering from injury.

David Brooks, Nathan Broadhead, and Wes Burns return after missing last month's international matches. However, Aaron Ramsey and Ethan Ampadu are sidelined with injuries.

Wales possible XI: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Wilson, Allen, Cooper, Koumas; Johnson; Moore

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ward, Darlow, Davies Defenders: Williams, Davies, Rodon, Roberts, Mepham, Cabango Midfielders: Ramsey, Ampadu, Wilson, Koumas, Beck, James, Thomas, Colwill, Crew, Sheehan, Cooper, Allen Forwards: Johnson, Moore, Matondo, Harris, Cullen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/03/14 Wales 3 - 1 Iceland Friendly 29/05/08 Iceland 0 - 1 Wales Friendly 01/05/91 Wales 1 - 0 Iceland Friendly 14/11/84 Wales 2 - 1 Iceland World Cup qualifier 12/09/84 Iceland 1 - 0 Wales World Cup qualifier

Useful links