How to watch today's Huracan vs Boca Juniors Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Huracán continue their push for supremacy in the Argentine Primera División as they prepare to welcome their La Boca neighbors, Boca Juniors, this Saturday.

The clash takes place at Estadio Tomas Adolfo Duco, with Boca currently languishing in eighth place after 23 matches. Meanwhile, Huracán are firmly in the hunt for a coveted Copa Libertadores berth and have their sights set on clinching a sixth Primera División title.

This encounter promises to be a pivotal moment in the campaign, with both teams looking to assert dominance in the Buenos Aires derby.

How to watch Huracan vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Fanatiz, and TyC Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Huracan vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

The match will be played at Tomás Adolfo Ducó Stadium on Saturday, November 23, with kick-off at 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Huracan team news

Velez Sarsfield have endured a frustrating spell in the domestic league, securing just one win amidst four draws in their last five outings. This slip-up presents a golden chance for Huracan to leap into the top spot. However, their coach, Frank Kudelka, faces a challenge as team captain Fernando Tobio is ruled out due to injury.

Boca Juniors team news

Manager Fernando Gago will be pleased to have Luis Advíncula of Peru and Marcelo Saracchi of Uruguay back in the fold, as both players return after representing their countries in the recent FIFA international fixtures. Meanwhile, there's a strong possibility that Edinson Cavani will reclaim his spot in the starting XI after he was notably left on the bench in the previous match due to arriving late for a tactical meeting.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

