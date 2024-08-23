How to watch today's Houston Dash vs Orlando Pride NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Houston Dash and Orlando Pride, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dash will take on Orlando Pride in the NWSL at the Shell Energy Stadium on Friday.

The visitors have a three-point lead at the top of the standings after 16 rounds and will be confident of keeping their unbeaten run intact. They are the only team in the league yet to lose a game.

The hosts' fortunes, on the other hand, couldn't be more different. They are fighting for survival in 12th place, and are winless in their last five league games.

Houston Dash vs Orlando Pride kick-off time

Date: August 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

The match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Houston Dash vs Orlando Pride online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Houston Dash team news

Diana Ordonez, who has yet to score in the league since May, found the net twice in the final two Summer Cup games.

The team will be hoping to ride the momentum from a solid Summer Cup showing.

Houston Dash predicted XI: McKinney; Ayson, Chapman, Harris, Jacobs; Alves, Briede, Hirst, Petersen; Alozie, Bachmann

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campbell, Hinz, McKinney Defenders: Ayson, Chapman, Harris, Jacobs, Nielsen, Soto, Tarciane Midfielders: Alves, Briede, Hirst, Petersen, Puntigam, Rubensson, Schmidt, Solaun, van Zanten Forwards: Alozie, Bachmann, Kizer, Nagasato, Olivieri, Ordonez, Patterson, West

Orlando Pride team news

Orlando's key player is Barbra Banda, who is tied as the league's top scorer with 12 goals in 12 matches.

Emily Sams, Marta, Adriana, Rafaelle, and Angelina have all rejoined the squad after winning medals in the Olympics.

Orlando Pride possible XI: Moorhouse; Strom, Abello, Sams, Martinez; McCutcheon, Lemos, Adriana, Yates; Marta, Banda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moorhouse, Manner, Crone Defenders: McCutcheon, Sams, Lawrence, Martinez Midfielders: Luana, Gautrat, Duljan, Abello, Lemos, Dyke Forwards: Larroquette, Adriana, Marta, Watt, Doyle, Banda, Yates, Allen, Kerr

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/10/23 Orlando Pride 1 - 0 Houston Dash NWSL 04/06/23 Houston Dash 2 - 0 Orlando Pride NWSL 09/07/22 Orlando Pride 1 - 0 Houston Dash NWSL 04/06/22 Houston Dash 5 - 0 Orlando Pride NWSL 06/09/21 Orlando Pride 1 - 1 Houston Dash NWSL

