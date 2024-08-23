This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Houston Dash vs Orlando Pride NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Houston Dash and Orlando Pride, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dash will take on Orlando Pride in the NWSL at the Shell Energy Stadium on Friday.

The visitors have a three-point lead at the top of the standings after 16 rounds and will be confident of keeping their unbeaten run intact. They are the only team in the league yet to lose a game.

The hosts' fortunes, on the other hand, couldn't be more different. They are fighting for survival in 12th place, and are winless in their last five league games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Houston Dash vs Orlando Pride kick-off time

Date:August 23, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm ET
Venue:Shell Energy Stadium

The match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Houston Dash vs Orlando Pride online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Houston Dash team news

Diana Ordonez, who has yet to score in the league since May, found the net twice in the final two Summer Cup games.

The team will be hoping to ride the momentum from a solid Summer Cup showing.

Houston Dash predicted XI: McKinney; Ayson, Chapman, Harris, Jacobs; Alves, Briede, Hirst, Petersen; Alozie, Bachmann

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Campbell, Hinz, McKinney
Defenders:Ayson, Chapman, Harris, Jacobs, Nielsen, Soto, Tarciane
Midfielders:Alves, Briede, Hirst, Petersen, Puntigam, Rubensson, Schmidt, Solaun, van Zanten
Forwards:Alozie, Bachmann, Kizer, Nagasato, Olivieri, Ordonez, Patterson, West

Orlando Pride team news

Orlando's key player is Barbra Banda, who is tied as the league's top scorer with 12 goals in 12 matches.

Emily Sams, Marta, Adriana, Rafaelle, and Angelina have all rejoined the squad after winning medals in the Olympics.

Orlando Pride possible XI: Moorhouse; Strom, Abello, Sams, Martinez; McCutcheon, Lemos, Adriana, Yates; Marta, Banda.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Moorhouse, Manner, Crone
Defenders:McCutcheon, Sams, Lawrence, Martinez
Midfielders:Luana, Gautrat, Duljan, Abello, Lemos, Dyke
Forwards:Larroquette, Adriana, Marta, Watt, Doyle, Banda, Yates, Allen, Kerr

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
16/10/23Orlando Pride 1 - 0 Houston DashNWSL
04/06/23Houston Dash 2 - 0 Orlando PrideNWSL
09/07/22Orlando Pride 1 - 0 Houston DashNWSL
04/06/22Houston Dash 5 - 0 Orlando PrideNWSL
06/09/21Orlando Pride 1 - 1 Houston DashNWSL

Useful links

