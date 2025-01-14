How to watch today's Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Holstein Kiel and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Holstein Kiel will take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga at the Holstein Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts have managed just one win in their last five matches and will find it extremely difficult to deal with the challenge of Dortmund. However, the visitors aren't exactly flying high as the eighth-placed Yellows also have managed only one win in five games.

How to watch Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Holstein Stadion

The match will be played at the Holstein Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Holstein Kiel team news

Holstein Kiel defender Colin Kleine-Bekel is targeting a late January return following a cruciate ligament injury. Patrick Erras may also be back around the same time.

Midfielder Marvin Schulz and striker Steven Skrzybski are expected to remain sidelined for a few more days.

Borussia Dortmund team news

For Dortmund, midfielder Pascal Gross is unavailable due to suspension, while center-back Niklas Süle is ruled out with an injury.

Emre Can, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Waldemar Anton are not in good condition ahead of the game as they recover from illness.

HSK Last 2 matches BVB 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Borussia Dortmund 5 - 0 Holstein Kiel

Holstein Kiel 0 - 4 Borussia Dortmund 0 Goals scored 9 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 0/2

