CONCACAF Nations League
How to watch today's Guatemala vs Costa Rica Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between Guatemala and Costa Rica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Guatemala will take on Costa Rica in the Concacaf Nations League group stage at the Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium on Monday.

Guatemala kickstarted their group stage campaign with a 3-1 win over Martinique. Costa Rica managed to claim a clean sheet with a 3-0 win over Guadeloupe in their group opener.

Early wins in the bag will be the objective for both teams five more rounds to go at this stage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Guatemala vs Costa Rica online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Guatemala vs Costa Rica kick-off time

Date:September 9, 2024
Kick-off time:10 pm ET
Venue:Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium

The match will be played at the Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Guatemala team news

Guatemala made five changes to their starting lineup from the 1-1 draw with Uruguay when they took the field in the opening game of the group stage. Into the side came Aaron Herrera, Jose Ardon, Jose Morales, Oscar Santis, and Rubio Rubin - they will be hoping to start once again.

Guatemala predicted XI: Hagen; Herrera, Pinto, Ardon, Morales; Castellanos, Franco; Altan, Cardoza; Rubin, Lom

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hagen, Moscoso, Navarro
Defenders:Ardón, Yanes, Samayoa, Herrera, Pinto, Morales, Ruiz, Urizar
Midfielders:Saravia, Altán, Mejía, Galindo, Castellanos, Domínguez, Cardoza, Franco
Forwards:Rubin, Lom, Santis, Martínez, Mendez-Laing, Escobar

Costa Rica team news

For Costa Rica, Rashir Parkins and Sebastian Acuna will be aiming for their senior debuts on Monday, having missed out against Guadeloupe.

Francisco Calvo is closing in on his 100th cap, which is now just three games away.

Costa Rica possible XI: Sequeira; Mitchell, Vargas, Calvo; Taylor, Brenes, Aguilera, Lassiter; Campbell, Ugalde, Alcocer.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Briceno, Sequeira, Cruz
Defenders:Calvo, J. Vargas, Mora, Cascante, Quiros, Taylor, Mitchell, Faerron
Midfielders:Lassiter, Aguilera, Brenes, Alcocer, Bran, Alcocer, Acuna, Parkins
Forwards:Campbell, Madrigal, Zamora, Ugalde, K. Vargas, Rojas, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
16/06/23Costa Rica 0 - 1 GuatemalaFriendly
23/03/19Guatemala 1 - 0 Costa RicaFriendly
14/09/14Guatemala 1 - 2 Costa RicaCopa Centroamericana
23/01/13Costa Rica 1 - 1 GuatemalaCopa Centroamericana
02/06/12Guatemala 1 - 0 Costa RicaFriendly

Useful links

