How to watch today's Guatemala vs Costa Rica Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Guatemala will take on Costa Rica in the Concacaf Nations League group stage at the Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium on Monday.
Guatemala kickstarted their group stage campaign with a 3-1 win over Martinique. Costa Rica managed to claim a clean sheet with a 3-0 win over Guadeloupe in their group opener.
Early wins in the bag will be the objective for both teams five more rounds to go at this stage.
Guatemala vs Costa Rica kick-off time
|Date:
|September 9, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10 pm ET
|Venue:
|Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium
The match will be played at the Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Guatemala team news
Guatemala made five changes to their starting lineup from the 1-1 draw with Uruguay when they took the field in the opening game of the group stage. Into the side came Aaron Herrera, Jose Ardon, Jose Morales, Oscar Santis, and Rubio Rubin - they will be hoping to start once again.
Guatemala predicted XI: Hagen; Herrera, Pinto, Ardon, Morales; Castellanos, Franco; Altan, Cardoza; Rubin, Lom
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hagen, Moscoso, Navarro
|Defenders:
|Ardón, Yanes, Samayoa, Herrera, Pinto, Morales, Ruiz, Urizar
|Midfielders:
|Saravia, Altán, Mejía, Galindo, Castellanos, Domínguez, Cardoza, Franco
|Forwards:
|Rubin, Lom, Santis, Martínez, Mendez-Laing, Escobar
Costa Rica team news
For Costa Rica, Rashir Parkins and Sebastian Acuna will be aiming for their senior debuts on Monday, having missed out against Guadeloupe.
Francisco Calvo is closing in on his 100th cap, which is now just three games away.
Costa Rica possible XI: Sequeira; Mitchell, Vargas, Calvo; Taylor, Brenes, Aguilera, Lassiter; Campbell, Ugalde, Alcocer.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Briceno, Sequeira, Cruz
|Defenders:
|Calvo, J. Vargas, Mora, Cascante, Quiros, Taylor, Mitchell, Faerron
|Midfielders:
|Lassiter, Aguilera, Brenes, Alcocer, Bran, Alcocer, Acuna, Parkins
|Forwards:
|Campbell, Madrigal, Zamora, Ugalde, K. Vargas, Rojas, Martinez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|16/06/23
|Costa Rica 0 - 1 Guatemala
|Friendly
|23/03/19
|Guatemala 1 - 0 Costa Rica
|Friendly
|14/09/14
|Guatemala 1 - 2 Costa Rica
|Copa Centroamericana
|23/01/13
|Costa Rica 1 - 1 Guatemala
|Copa Centroamericana
|02/06/12
|Guatemala 1 - 0 Costa Rica
|Friendly