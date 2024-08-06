How to watch today's Gotham vs Angel City NWSL vs Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup match between Gotham and Angel City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Gotham City will face Angel City in the semi-final of the NWSL-Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup at the CPKC Stadium on Tuesday. The winner of this tie will face either KC Current or North Carolina Courage in the final.

Gotham beat Angel City last month in the NWSL and will be confident of repeating that success in the crucial semi-final fixture. They have performed well this season, and are fourth in the NWSL standings as well.

Angel City lost their last three NWSL games but have managed to put together three back-to-back wins in this tournament to get to the semis.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Gotham vs Angel City kick-off time

Date: August 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm ET Venue: CPKC Stadium

The NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup match between Gotham and Angel City will be played at the CPKC Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 5 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Gotham vs Angel City online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Gotham and Angel City will be shown live on Fubo, CBS and Paramount+. Match highlights will be available on the same platform after the game.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Angel City team news

Sydney Leroux will be tasked with leading the line once again as Angel City hopefully chase a place in the final.

Kennedy Fuller, Claire Emslie and Alyssa Thompson should continue in support of Leroux upfront.

The team does not have any fresh injury concerns ahead of the big game.

Angel City possible XI: Haracic; Spencer, Reid, Gorden, G. Thompson; Dougherty Howard, Rodriguez; Fuller, Emslie, A. Thompson; Leroux.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stambaugh, Haracic, Anderson Defenders: Spencer, Riley, Reid, Gorden, Mathias, Vignola, G. Thompson, Curry, Eddy Midfielders: Rodriguez, Dougherty Howard, Fuller, Nabet, Le Bihan, Hammond Forwards: Leroux, Phair, Emslie, Endo, A. Thompson, Press, Bright, Johnson

Gotham FC team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Gotham camp ahead of their semi-final against Angel City. They will be confident of picking up another win, considering their recent impressive form.

Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Nighswonger, Davidson, Sonnett, Freeman; Martin; Dunn, Sheehan, Ryan, Zerboni; Stevens.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Betos, A. Smith, Berger, Miller Defenders: Nighswonger, Bruninha, O'Hara, Torres, Edmonds, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Lopez Midfielders: Sonnett, Zerboni, Martin, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan Forwards: Gonzalez, Williams, Stevens, Dunn, T. Smith, Purce, Stengel

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Angel City and Gotham FC across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 2024 Angel City 1-2 Gotham NWSL June 2024 Gotham FC 2-1 Angel City NWSL July 2023 Gotham FC 0-0 Angel City NWSL March 2023 Angel City 1-2 Gotham FC NWSL August 2022 Gotham FC 1-3 Angel City NWSL May 2022 Angel City 0-1 Gotham FC NWSL

Useful links