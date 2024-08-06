How to watch today's Gotham vs Angel City NWSL vs Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Gotham City will face Angel City in the semi-final of the NWSL-Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup at the CPKC Stadium on Tuesday. The winner of this tie will face either KC Current or North Carolina Courage in the final.
Gotham beat Angel City last month in the NWSL and will be confident of repeating that success in the crucial semi-final fixture. They have performed well this season, and are fourth in the NWSL standings as well.
Angel City lost their last three NWSL games but have managed to put together three back-to-back wins in this tournament to get to the semis.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Gotham vs Angel City kick-off time
|Date:
|August 6, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm ET
|Venue:
|CPKC Stadium
The NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup match between Gotham and Angel City will be played at the CPKC Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 5 pm ET for fans in the US.
Next matches
How to watch Gotham vs Angel City online - TV channels & live streams
The match between Gotham and Angel City will be shown live on Fubo, CBS and Paramount+. Match highlights will be available on the same platform after the game.
How to watch with a VPN
If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Angel City team news
Sydney Leroux will be tasked with leading the line once again as Angel City hopefully chase a place in the final.
Kennedy Fuller, Claire Emslie and Alyssa Thompson should continue in support of Leroux upfront.
The team does not have any fresh injury concerns ahead of the big game.
Angel City possible XI: Haracic; Spencer, Reid, Gorden, G. Thompson; Dougherty Howard, Rodriguez; Fuller, Emslie, A. Thompson; Leroux.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Stambaugh, Haracic, Anderson
|Defenders:
|Spencer, Riley, Reid, Gorden, Mathias, Vignola, G. Thompson, Curry, Eddy
|Midfielders:
|Rodriguez, Dougherty Howard, Fuller, Nabet, Le Bihan, Hammond
|Forwards:
|Leroux, Phair, Emslie, Endo, A. Thompson, Press, Bright, Johnson
Gotham FC team news
There are no fresh injury concerns in the Gotham camp ahead of their semi-final against Angel City. They will be confident of picking up another win, considering their recent impressive form.
Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Nighswonger, Davidson, Sonnett, Freeman; Martin; Dunn, Sheehan, Ryan, Zerboni; Stevens.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Betos, A. Smith, Berger, Miller
|Defenders:
|Nighswonger, Bruninha, O'Hara, Torres, Edmonds, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Lopez
|Midfielders:
|Sonnett, Zerboni, Martin, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan
|Forwards:
|Gonzalez, Williams, Stevens, Dunn, T. Smith, Purce, Stengel
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Angel City and Gotham FC across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|July 2024
|Angel City 1-2 Gotham
|NWSL
|June 2024
|Gotham FC 2-1 Angel City
|NWSL
|July 2023
|Gotham FC 0-0 Angel City
|NWSL
|March 2023
|Angel City 1-2 Gotham FC
|NWSL
|August 2022
|Gotham FC 1-3 Angel City
|NWSL
|May 2022
|Angel City 0-1 Gotham FC
|NWSL