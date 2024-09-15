How to watch the LaLiga match between Girona and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will aim to keep their flawless run intact as they travel to Estadi Montilivi for Sunday's Catalan derby against Girona.

The Blaugrana are sitting at the top of the La Liga standings, while their hosts enter the weekend in fifth place, having picked up seven points from their opening four matches.

Following a significant squad overhaul during the summer, a revamped Girona team stumbled out of the gate, managing only a 1-1 stalemate against Real Betis before suffering a crushing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

The visitors gained steam with a trio of consecutive 2-1 victories over Valencia, Athletic Bilbao, and Rayo Vallecano, before putting on a masterclass performance to demolish newly-promoted Real Valladolid 7-0 in their last match ahead of the international break.

How to watch Girona vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, La Liga match between Girona and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Girona vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:15 am ET/ 7:15 am PT Venue: Estadi Municipal de Montilivi

The match will be played at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi in Girona, Spain on Sunday, September 15, with kick-off at 10:15 am ET/ 7:15 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Girona team news

The hosts will be missing Ricard Artero and Jastin through injury, while Oriol Romeu is ruled out due to a fear clause in his loan agreement, preventing him from facing his parent club. Yangel Herrera, who missed out on international duty with Venezuela due to an adductor issue, is likely to recover in time and could feature in midfield against Barcelona.

Arnaut Danjuma, who made his Girona debut as a second-half substitute against Sevilla, is now vying for his first start as Michel looks to integrate the Villarreal loanee into the lineup.

Girona possible XI: Gazzaniga; Frances, Lopez, Blind, Gutierrez; Tsygankov, Herrera, Martin, Gil; Ruiz, Danjuma

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gazzaniga, Carlos Defenders: Gutierrez, Martinez, Lopez, Frances, Fernandez, Juanpe, Blind Midfielders: Villa, Herrera, Martin, Van de Beek, Artero, Romeu Forwards: Stuani, Ruiz, Gil, Portu, Garcia, Chaira, Roca, Vallejo, Urena

Barcelona team news

For the visitors, Gavi has rejoined training as he nurses his way back from the severe knee injury he sustained back in November 2023. Though making solid strides, the 20-year-old remains unavailable for selection. He is joined on the injury list by Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Frenkie de Jong, and Marc Bernal.

Meanwhile, midfielder Fermin Lopez has been added to the squad's absentees after picking up a hamstring injury during a training session with Spain's Under-21 team. While forward Ansu Fati is nearing a return to action, it seems unlikely that he will be risked for Sunday’s clash away from home.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena Defenders: Cubarsi, Balde, Martinez, Valle, Christensen, Lenglet, Kounde, Garcia Midfielders: Pedri, Torre, Lopez, Olmo, Gundogan, Casado Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Vitor Roque, Victor, Yamal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/05/24 Girona FC 4-2 Barcelona LaLiga 11/12/23 Barcelona 2-4 Girona FC LaLiga 11/04/23 Barcelona 0-0 Girona FC LaLiga 28/01/23 Girona FC 0-1 Barcelona LaLiga 24/07/21 Barcelona 3-1 Girona FC Club Friendly

