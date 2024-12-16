How to watch today's Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Trabzonspor, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Galatasaray will take on Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig at the Rams Global Stadium on Monday.

The hosts have a solid lead at the top of the standings, and they are unbeaten in the league this season. The visitors, who are down in 15th and have won only once in their last five outings, do not look capable of bringing Galatasaray's brilliant run to an end.

However, Trabzonspor have managed to beat the current league leaders once in their last five head-to-head clashes but that came in 2022.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Rams Global Stadyumu

The match will be played at the Rams Global Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Galatasaray team news

The home side will be without Victor Osimhen, who is sidelined for two weeks, and Mauro Icardi, ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a cruciate ligament injury. Michy Batshuayi will be the likely choice to lead their attack.

Barış Yılmaz, Ismail Jakobs, Davinson Sánchez and Kaan Ayhan are all nursing injuries that will keep them out.

Batuhan Baltacı is suspended after receiving a red card against Sivasspor.

Trabzonspor team news

For Trabzonspor, the only potential absentee is Stefan Savić, who is recovering from a hamstring problem.

Simon Banza is the Super Lig's joint top scorer with nine league goals and is expected to lead the line.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links