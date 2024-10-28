How to watch today's Galatasaray vs Besiktas Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Besiktas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Galatasaray will take on Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig at the Rams Global Stadium on Monday.

Both these teams are unbeaten in the league since the start of their domestic campaign. They are separated by five points, with Galatasaray at the top of the table and the visitors in third place.

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Galatasaray vs Besiktas kick-off time

Date: October 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 pm ET Venue: Rams Global Stadium

The match will be played at the Rams Global Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray team news

The hosts will be without left-back Ismail Jakobs on Monday due to a knee injury sustained on October 21. He is only expected to return early next month.

Galatasaray possible XI: Guvenc; Ayhan, Sanchez, Bardakci, Kutlu; Torreira, Sara; Yilmaz, Mertens, Akgun; Osimhen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muslera, Güvenç, Şen, Ordu, Balaban Defenders: Bardakcı, Nelsson, Dubois, Jelert, Bülbül, Yeşilyurt, Baltacı Midfielders: Ziyech, Mertens, Aktürkoğlu, Torreira, Oliveira, Demirbay, Kutlu, Cicâldău, Aydın, Akman, Antalyalı, Gürpüz, Nas Forwards: Icardi, Zaha, Batshuayi, Yılmaz, Demir, Akgün, Dervişoğlu, Aydın

Besiktas team news

For the visitors, center-back Necip Uysal remains sidelined until mid-November.

Gabriel Paulista is questionable for Monday’s game and forward Milot Rashica is also confirmed out.

Besiktas possible XI: Destanoglu; Svensson, Uduokhai, Topcu, Masuaku; Ndour, Fernandes; Silva, Mario, Muci; Immobile

Position Players Goalkeepers: Destanoğlu, Günok, Baytekin, Yaşar Defenders: Svensson, Bulut, Sanuç, Uduokhai, Masuaku, Ay, Topçu, Terzi, Özüarap Midfielders: Al-Musrati, Uçan, Oxlade-Chamberlain, J. Mário, Zaynutdinov, Muçi, Onana, Ndour, Fernandes Forwards: Kılıçsoy, Immobile, A. Kılıç, Silva, Keleş, Hekimoğlu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/08/24 Galatasaray 0 - 5 Beşiktaş Super Cup 03/03/24 Beşiktaş 0 - 1 Galatasaray Super Lig 21/10/23 Galatasaray 2 - 1 Beşiktaş Super Lig 30/04/23 Beşiktaş 3 - 1 Galatasaray Super Lig 05/11/22 Galatasaray 2 - 1 Beşiktaş Super Lig

