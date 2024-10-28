+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Galatasaray A.S. v IF Elfsborg - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Super Lig
team-logo
Rams Global Stadyumu
team-logo
Watch with free trial on fubo
GOAL

How to watch today's Galatasaray vs Besiktas Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Super LigGalatasaray vs BesiktasGalatasarayBesiktas

How to watch the Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Besiktas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Galatasaray will take on Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig at the Rams Global Stadium on Monday.

Both these teams are unbeaten in the league since the start of their domestic campaign. They are separated by five points, with Galatasaray at the top of the table and the visitors in third place.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Besiktas online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FanatizWatch here
beIN SPORTSWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Galatasaray vs Besiktas kick-off time

Date:October 28, 2024
Kick-off time:1 pm ET
Venue:Rams Global Stadium

The match will be played at the Rams Global Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray team news

The hosts will be without left-back Ismail Jakobs on Monday due to a knee injury sustained on October 21. He is only expected to return early next month.

Galatasaray possible XI: Guvenc; Ayhan, Sanchez, Bardakci, Kutlu; Torreira, Sara; Yilmaz, Mertens, Akgun; Osimhen

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Muslera, Güvenç, Şen, Ordu, Balaban
Defenders:Bardakcı, Nelsson, Dubois, Jelert, Bülbül, Yeşilyurt, Baltacı
Midfielders:Ziyech, Mertens, Aktürkoğlu, Torreira, Oliveira, Demirbay, Kutlu, Cicâldău, Aydın, Akman, Antalyalı, Gürpüz, Nas
Forwards:Icardi, Zaha, Batshuayi, Yılmaz, Demir, Akgün, Dervişoğlu, Aydın

Besiktas team news

For the visitors, center-back Necip Uysal remains sidelined until mid-November.

Gabriel Paulista is questionable for Monday’s game and forward Milot Rashica is also confirmed out.

Besiktas possible XI: Destanoglu; Svensson, Uduokhai, Topcu, Masuaku; Ndour, Fernandes; Silva, Mario, Muci; Immobile

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Destanoğlu, Günok, Baytekin, Yaşar
Defenders:Svensson, Bulut, Sanuç, Uduokhai, Masuaku, Ay, Topçu, Terzi, Özüarap
Midfielders:Al-Musrati, Uçan, Oxlade-Chamberlain, J. Mário, Zaynutdinov, Muçi, Onana, Ndour, Fernandes
Forwards:Kılıçsoy, Immobile, A. Kılıç, Silva, Keleş, Hekimoğlu

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
03/08/24Galatasaray 0 - 5 BeşiktaşSuper Cup
03/03/24Beşiktaş 0 - 1 GalatasaraySuper Lig
21/10/23Galatasaray 2 - 1 BeşiktaşSuper Lig
30/04/23Beşiktaş 3 - 1 GalatasaraySuper Lig
05/11/22Galatasaray 2 - 1 BeşiktaşSuper Lig

Useful links

Advertisement