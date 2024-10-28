How to watch today's Galatasaray vs Besiktas Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Galatasaray will take on Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig at the Rams Global Stadium on Monday.
Both these teams are unbeaten in the league since the start of their domestic campaign. They are separated by five points, with Galatasaray at the top of the table and the visitors in third place.
How to watch Galatasaray vs Besiktas online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Galatasaray vs Besiktas kick-off time
|Date:
|October 28, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|1 pm ET
|Venue:
|Rams Global Stadium
The match will be played at the Rams Global Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Galatasaray team news
The hosts will be without left-back Ismail Jakobs on Monday due to a knee injury sustained on October 21. He is only expected to return early next month.
Galatasaray possible XI: Guvenc; Ayhan, Sanchez, Bardakci, Kutlu; Torreira, Sara; Yilmaz, Mertens, Akgun; Osimhen
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Muslera, Güvenç, Şen, Ordu, Balaban
|Defenders:
|Bardakcı, Nelsson, Dubois, Jelert, Bülbül, Yeşilyurt, Baltacı
|Midfielders:
|Ziyech, Mertens, Aktürkoğlu, Torreira, Oliveira, Demirbay, Kutlu, Cicâldău, Aydın, Akman, Antalyalı, Gürpüz, Nas
|Forwards:
|Icardi, Zaha, Batshuayi, Yılmaz, Demir, Akgün, Dervişoğlu, Aydın
Besiktas team news
For the visitors, center-back Necip Uysal remains sidelined until mid-November.
Gabriel Paulista is questionable for Monday’s game and forward Milot Rashica is also confirmed out.
Besiktas possible XI: Destanoglu; Svensson, Uduokhai, Topcu, Masuaku; Ndour, Fernandes; Silva, Mario, Muci; Immobile
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Destanoğlu, Günok, Baytekin, Yaşar
|Defenders:
|Svensson, Bulut, Sanuç, Uduokhai, Masuaku, Ay, Topçu, Terzi, Özüarap
|Midfielders:
|Al-Musrati, Uçan, Oxlade-Chamberlain, J. Mário, Zaynutdinov, Muçi, Onana, Ndour, Fernandes
|Forwards:
|Kılıçsoy, Immobile, A. Kılıç, Silva, Keleş, Hekimoğlu
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|03/08/24
|Galatasaray 0 - 5 Beşiktaş
|Super Cup
|03/03/24
|Beşiktaş 0 - 1 Galatasaray
|Super Lig
|21/10/23
|Galatasaray 2 - 1 Beşiktaş
|Super Lig
|30/04/23
|Beşiktaş 3 - 1 Galatasaray
|Super Lig
|05/11/22
|Galatasaray 2 - 1 Beşiktaş
|Super Lig