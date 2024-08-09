How to watch today's France vs Spain Olympics Gold Medal final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Summer Olympics match between France U23 and Spain U23, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hosts France and neighbours Spain will battle it out for gold in the Summer Paris 2024 Olympics final at Parc des Princes on Friday afternoon.Following a thrilling quarter-final victory over Argentina, France were only one game away from a spot in the Olympic final, as Thierry Henry's side attempted to capture their country's first football gold since 1984.

However, it needed a Jean-Philippe Mateta brace to spark a comeback and defeat 10-man Egypt in Lyon, after Les Bleus came dangerously close to dropping out and being forced to compete for bronze.

La Roja breezed past Japan in the quarter-finals, setting up a last-four showdown with Morocco on Monday, when they fell behind with just over an hour left in Marseille, where the Moroccans had plenty of support.

Santi Denia's side then mounted a valiant comeback, with Barcelona star Fermin Lopez leveling the game in 66 minutes before setting up substitute Juanlu Sanchez to score the winning goal.

France vs Spain kick-off time

Date: Friday, August 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue: Parc des Princes

The 2024 Summer Olympics final match between France and Spain will be played at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT on Friday, August 9, in the United States (US).

How to watch France vs Spain online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the 2024 Olympics semi-final match between France and Spain will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Peacock Premium, USA Network, NBC Sports and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

France team news

Once again, France captain Alexandre Lacazette and key playmaker Michael Olise are expected to provide support for Jean-Philippe Mateta in the attack, and Thierry Henry's squad could remain largely unchanged for the gold-medal match on Friday.

Teenage goalkeeper Guillaume Restes will start behind a defensive line that includes Sevilla's Loic Bade and Castello Lukeba in central defence, although there may be some changes in midfield.

Manu Kone and Enzo Millot are both back in the squad after serving suspensions—Kone for accumulating yellow cards and Millot for receiving a red card after the heated match against Argentina.

France possible XI: Restes; Sildillia, Bade, Lukeba, Truffert; Millot, Kone, Chotard; Olise; Lacazette, Mateta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nkambadio, Restes Defenders: Lukeba, Truffert, Sildillia, Magassa, Locko, Bade Midfielders: Doue, Millot, Chotard, Kone, Akliouche Forwards: Olise, Kalimuendo, Lacazette, Mateta, Cherki

Spain team news

So far, Spain's standout performer has been Fermin Lopez, a member of the victorious Euro 2024 squad who netted two goals in the Olympic quarter-finals and played a pivotal role in the semi-finals.

Eric Garcia, returning to the final after narrowly missing out three years ago, is expected to anchor La Roja's defence alongside Barcelona's promising talent, Pau Cubarsi.

In goal, Arnau Tenas will start, while Abel Ruiz will lead the attack, supported by Lopez and Manchester City's versatile winger, Sergio Gomez.

Spain possible XI: Tenas; Pubill, Cubarsi, Garcia, Miranda; Barrios, Baena; Oroz, F. Lopez, Gomez; Ruiz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tenas, J. Garcia Defenders: Pubill, Miranda, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Pacheco, Gutierrez Midfielders: Barrios, Turrientes, Baena, Oroz, Bernabe Forwards: D. Lopez, Ruiz, F. Lopez, Gomez, Omorodion

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two sides in all competitions.

