How to watch today's France vs Israel Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between France and Israel, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France aims to strengthen their chances of clinching the top spot in League A Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League as they host Israel at the Stade de France on Thursday night.

Since a 3-1 home loss to Italy in their opening Nations League clash, France has bounced back impressively, securing a full nine points from their last three matches, with their earlier win over Israel flanked by two victories over Belgium.

Following troubling scenes of violence in Amsterdam last week between Ajax and Maccabi Tel-Aviv supporters, fueled by heightened tensions from the ongoing Gaza conflict, there were concerns about the viability of Israel's upcoming match with France.

How to watch France vs Israel online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between France and Israel will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

France vs Israel kick-off time

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT Venue: Stade de France

The UEFA Nations League match between France and Israel will be played at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT on Thursday, November 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

France team news

France head coach Didier Deschamps will be without the injured trio of Aurelien Tchouameni, Wesley Fofana, and Loic Bade, although the former was also serving a suspension.

However, both N'Golo Kante and Adrien Rabiot have returned to the France squad, with the former potentially starting in this match. Randal Kolo Muani, who has netted four goals in his last four appearances for France, is likely to lead the attack in Kylian Mbappe's absence. Support in the offensive third may come from Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, and Bradley Barcola, all of whom could feature.

France possible XI: Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Saliba, Hernandez; Kante, Camavinga; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Kolo Muani

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Areola, Samba Defenders: Digne, Upamecano, Kounde, Saliba, Clauss, Hernandez, Konate, Bade, W. Fofana Midfielders: Kante, Zaire-Emery, Y. Fofana, Guendouzi, Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Kone, Nkunku Forwards: Dembele, Kolo Muani, Thuram, Barcola, Olise

Israel team news

For the visiting team, Eli Dasa is back in the fold and is expected to start, while Manor Solomon has been recalled after missing the previous call-up due to injury. Dor Turgeman and Omri Glazer remain sidelined, with Yoav Gerafi set to fill in as goalkeeper.

Israel possible XI: Gerafi; Dasa, Feingold, Nachimas; Abada, Kanichowsky, Abu Fani, Haziza; Gloukh, Gandelman; Baribo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keuof, Glazer, Gerafi Defenders: Feingold, Baltaxa, Shlomo, Stoinov, Nachmias, Dasa, Revivo, Leidner, Gropper Midfielders: Gandelman, Lavi, Azoulay, Safuri, Dor Peretz, Haziza, Solomon, Sagiv Jehezkel, Liel Abada, Gavriel Kanichowsky, Oscar Gloukh, Mohammad Fani, Biton, Eliel Peretz, Madmon, Jaber Forwards: Baribo, Khalaili, Turgeman, David

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 15, 2024 France 4-1 Israel UEFA Nations League October 11, 2024 Israel 1-1 France World Championship Qualifiers UEFA September 5, 2004 France 0-0 Israel EURO Qualification October 12, 2003 France 3-0 Israel EURO Qualification April 3, 2003 Israel 1-2 France EURO Qualification

