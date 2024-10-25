How to watch today's Espanyol vs Sevilla La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Espanyol and Sevilla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sevilla will be aiming to bounce back from a hefty defeat in La Liga when they make the trip to face a struggling Espanyol side on Friday afternoon.

Friday's visitors currently sit 13th in La Liga despite the recent uptick in results. They secured a huge victory over Real Betis in the Seville Derby before the international break but suffered a 5-1 hammering at the hands of table-toppers Barcelona last time out.

Espanyol clinched a return to the Spanish top-flight through the 2023-24 Segunda Division playoffs, and they are fighting for survival in 2024-25.

The Catalan side boasts a record of three wins, one draw, and six defeats after ten league games this season, which has left them reeling in 15th position in the standings on 10 points, just two points outside of the relegation zone.

Manolo Gonzalez's team snapped a three-game losing skid with a 2-1 win over Mallorca before the international break. However, they couldn't maintain that momentum and suffered a heavy 4-1 loss to Athletic Bilbao last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Espanyol vs Sevilla online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes in the US. Fans can also follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Espanyol vs Sevilla kick-off time

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: RCDE Stadium

La Liga match between Espanyol and Sevilla will be played at RCDE Stadium in Espanyol, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Friday, October 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Espanyol team news

Edu Exposito remains sidelined with a significant knee injury, while Leandro Cabrera is also likely to miss out again as he continues to struggle with a persistent foot problem.

However, the Catalan club is optimistic about the availability of their top scorer this season. Exciting winger Javi Puado, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, will undergo a late fitness test after missing the last match due to a knee issue.

Puado has found the net three times in the league so far, and there’s hope he could be ready to start. If he does, we may see the same attacking lineup that kicked off the 2-1 win against Mallorca before the international break.

Espanyol possible XI: Garcia; El Hilali, Gomez, Kumbulla, Romero; Gragera, Lozano; Puado, Kral, Cardona; Veliz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Garcia, Pacheco, Fortuno Defenders: Gomez, Kumbulla, Cabrera, Tajero, Olivan, Romero, El Hilali Midfielders: Lozano, Gragera, Aguado, Sanchez, Kral, Roca Forwards: Puado, Veliz, Milla, Cheddira, Cardona, Unuvar

Sevilla team news

The visitors will be without Tanguy Nianzou, who is serving a suspension after his red card in Sevilla's derby win two weeks ago. This opens the door for Marcao to slot into the heart of Pimienta's defence.

Meanwhile, Djibril Sow remains sidelined with a hamstring issue, and Saul Niguez is still recovering from a thigh injury. Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga is expected to start on the bench, joining experienced players like Jesus Navas and playmaker Suso.

Up front, Isaac Romero should continue leading the line as the centre forward, with Peque Fernandez playing the number 10 role. At right-back, Jose Angel Carmona looks set to get the nod ahead of Navas for a starting spot.

Sevilla possible XI: Nyland; Carmona, Bade, Marcao, Pedrosa; Agoume, Gudelj, Lukebakio, Fernandez, Ejuke; Romero.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dmitrovic, Nyland, Flores Defenders: Pedrosa, Salas, Montiel, Navas, Barco, Bade, Marcao, Nianzou, Juanlu, Carmona Midfielders: Gudelj, Ortiz, Agoume, Lokonga Forwards: Iheanacho, Suso, Lukebakio, Fernandez, Ejuke

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 04/05/23 Sevilla 3-2 Espanyol La Liga 10/09/22 Espanyol 2-3 Sevilla La Liga 20/02/22 Espanyol 1-1 Sevilla La Liga 25/09/21 Sevilla 2-0 Espanyol La Liga 16/02/20 Sevilla 2-2 Espanyol La Liga

Useful links