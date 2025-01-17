How to watch today's Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Eintracht Frankfurt will take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga at the Deutsche Bank Park on Friday.

Dortmund have lost two games in a row and will be desperate to avoid a third defeat. They are 10th in the standings and will be hoping to take points off the hosts who are currently third.

Frankfurt will be chasing their third win in a row and have to be considered the favourites for this clash based on recent form.

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Deutsche Bank Park

The match will be played at the Deutsche Bank Park on Friday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 5 A. Amenda

28 M. Wenig Injuries and Suspensions 25 N. Suele

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Aurele Amenda continues to be sidelined with a long-term knee injury, but Eintracht Frankfurt otherwise have a fully fit squad available for selection.

Borussia Dortmund team news

Pascal Gross was sent off with a straight red card against Wolfsburg before the festive break and remains unavailable as he serves his suspension.

German international Niklas Süle is still recovering from a recent ankle injury and is unlikely to take part in this fixture.

