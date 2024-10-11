How to watch today's Egypt vs Mauritania AFCON qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Egypt will take on Mauritania in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday.
Mohammed Salah and co. have started strongly with two wins in two games in the group stage. They are yet to concede a single goal and have scored seven at the other end.
Mauritania kicked off their group proceedings with a win over Botswana but suffered a defeat in their last outing against Cape Verde.
How to watch Egypt vs Mauritania online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Egypt vs Mauritania kick-off time
|Date:
|October 11, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12 pm ET
|Venue:
|Cairo International Stadium
The match will be played at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 12 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Egypt team news
Mahmoud Trezeguet scored two goals in the last outing for his national team and will be hoping to add to his tally.
There are no fresh injuries in the Egypt camp.
Egypt predicted XI: Gabal (GK); Hany, Rabia, Abdelmonem, Hamdi; Attia, Tawfik; Salah, Kafsha, Trezeguet; Salah.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|El Shenawy, Awad, Soliman, Shobeir
|Defenders:
|Abdel Moneim, Rabia, Ramadan, Sobhi, Sharaf, Shehata, Kouka, Eid
|Midfielders:
|Fathy, Attia, Maher, Zizo, Emad, Trezeguet, Marmoush, Salah, Fathi, Adel
|Forwards:
|Salah, Faisal
Mauritania team news
Mauritania have no injury issues as they prepare to take on Egypt in their third qualifier. They will be hoping they can pull off an upset and avoid a second defeat in a row.
Mauritania predicted XI: Niasse, Ba, Houeibib, Diaw, Keita, Fofana, Bodda, Ngom, Koïta, Bouna Amar, Sy
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Niasse, Diop, Ndiaye
|Defenders:
|Ba, Yali, Houebib, Abu Demba, Keita, Al-Abd, Abeid, Diaw
|Midfielders:
|Bodd, Fofana, Camara, Mahmoud, Ngom, Magassa
|Forwards:
|Kamara, Koita, Bouna, Tanji, Lekouery, Yade, Thiam, Diallo, Sy
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|15/04/12
|Egypt 3 - 0 Mauritania
|Friendly
|03/06/07
|Mauritania 1 - 1 Egypt
|AFCON qualifier
|25/03/07
|Egypt 3 - 0 Mauritania
|AFCON qualifier