How to watch today's Egypt vs Mauritania AFCON qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations Qualification match between Egypt and Mauritania, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Egypt will take on Mauritania in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday.

Mohammed Salah and co. have started strongly with two wins in two games in the group stage. They are yet to concede a single goal and have scored seven at the other end.

Mauritania kicked off their group proceedings with a win over Botswana but suffered a defeat in their last outing against Cape Verde.

How to watch Egypt vs Mauritania online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Egypt vs Mauritania kick-off time

Date: October 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm ET Venue: Cairo International Stadium

The match will be played at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 12 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Egypt team news

Mahmoud Trezeguet scored two goals in the last outing for his national team and will be hoping to add to his tally.

There are no fresh injuries in the Egypt camp.

Egypt predicted XI: Gabal (GK); Hany, Rabia, Abdelmonem, Hamdi; Attia, Tawfik; Salah, Kafsha, Trezeguet; Salah.

Position Players Goalkeepers: El Shenawy, Awad, Soliman, Shobeir Defenders: Abdel Moneim, Rabia, Ramadan, Sobhi, Sharaf, Shehata, Kouka, Eid Midfielders: Fathy, Attia, Maher, Zizo, Emad, Trezeguet, Marmoush, Salah, Fathi, Adel Forwards: Salah, Faisal

Mauritania team news

Mauritania have no injury issues as they prepare to take on Egypt in their third qualifier. They will be hoping they can pull off an upset and avoid a second defeat in a row.

Mauritania predicted XI: Niasse, Ba, Houeibib, Diaw, Keita, Fofana, Bodda, Ngom, Koïta, Bouna Amar, Sy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Niasse, Diop, Ndiaye Defenders: Ba, Yali, Houebib, Abu Demba, Keita, Al-Abd, Abeid, Diaw Midfielders: Bodd, Fofana, Camara, Mahmoud, Ngom, Magassa Forwards: Kamara, Koita, Bouna, Tanji, Lekouery, Yade, Thiam, Diallo, Sy

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/04/12 Egypt 3 - 0 Mauritania Friendly 03/06/07 Mauritania 1 - 1 Egypt AFCON qualifier 25/03/07 Egypt 3 - 0 Mauritania AFCON qualifier

