How to watch today's Dynamo Kiev vs Lazio Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Dynamo Kiev will host Lazio in their Europa League opener at the Volksparkstadion on Wednesday.
Lazio are heading into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 Serie A defeat at the hands of Fiorentina and will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways. Kiev have suffered only one defeat in their last five matches and will be confident of making the home advantage count.
Dynamo Kiev vs Lazio kick-off time
|Date:
|September 25, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EST
|Venue:
|Volksparkstadion
The match will be played at the Volksparkstadion on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Dynamo Kiev team news
For Dynamo, the experienced Andriy Yarmolenko will spearhead the attack alongside young forward Vladyslav Vanat.
Panama international Eduardo Guererro is likely to feature as a substitute.
There are no injury concerns in the camp.
Dynamo Kiev possible XI: Bushchan; Karavaev, Popov, Mykhavko, Dubinchak; Brazhko, Shaparenko, Pikhalyonok; Yarmolenko, Vanat, Kabayev.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bushchan, Neshcheret, Morhun, Ihnatenko
|Defenders:
|Vivcharenko, Dyachuk, Popov, Karavayev, Malysh, Tymchyk, Ceballos, Mykhavko, Bilovar, Dubinchak
|Midfielders:
|Brazhko, Shepelyev, Voloshyn, Shaparenko, Rubchynskyi, Lonwijk, Andriyevskyi, Kabayev, Buyalskyi, Diallo, Tsarenko, Braharu, Pikhalyonok, Mykhaylenko, Peikrishvili
|Forwards:
|Yarmolenko, Vanat, Supryaha, Ponomarenko
Lazio team news
Marco Baroni faces major challenges in his attacking lineup. Over the summer Ciro Immobile left and now two of his key forwards are in a race against time to regain fitness.
Argentinian striker Taty Castellanos was forced off with a muscular problem during last Monday’s game, while Boulaye Dia, who netted in his first two starts, suffered an ankle injury over the weekend.
Lazio possible XI: Mandas; Lazzari, Gila, Romagnoli, Tavares; Rovella, Guendouzi; Isaksen, Pedro, Zaccagni; Noslin
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Provedel, Mandas, Furlanetto
|Defenders:
|Pellegrini, Romagnoli, Patric, Hysaj, Tavares, Marusic
|Midfielders:
|Vecino, Rovella, Dele-Bashiru, Guendouzi, Zaccagni, Castrovilli, Basic, Anderson, Cataldi, Lazzari, Akpa Akpro
|Forwards:
|Pedro, Nolin, Isaksen, Tchaouna
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 2018
|Dynamo Kiev 0-2 Lazio
|Europa League
|March 2018
|Lazio 2-2 Dynamo Kiev
|Europa League