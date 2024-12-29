How to watch today's Derby County vs Leeds United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Derby and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Promotion hopefuls Leeds United will look to build on their impressive four-game unbeaten streak as they travel to Pride Park on Sunday to face Derby County in a Championship showdown.

Derby delivered yet another gut-wrenching setback to West Brom supporters on Boxing Day, clinching a 2-1 triumph that deepened the Baggies' woes following Carlos Corberan's departure.

The Rams have found their stride recently, securing two wins in their last three league outings, both of which came in the familiar surroundings of Pride Park.

Meanwhile, Joel Piroe was the star of the show during Leeds’ evening clash, notching a brace in their commanding 2-0 victory over a struggling Stoke City side.

How to watch Derby vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video in the US.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Derby vs Leeds kick-off time

Championship - Championship Pride Park

The Championship match between Derby and Leeds will be played at Pride Park Stadium in Derby, England.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm ET/ 9:45 am PT on Sunday, December 29, 2024 in the UK.

Team news & squads

Derby team news

Defender Eiran Cashin is poised to feature for the third game running despite recently recovering from a hamstring issue sustained in a commanding 4-0 triumph over Portsmouth earlier this month.

The Rams will also be without Ryan Nyambe and David Ozoh, sidelined with knee and quad injuries, respectively. Ben Osborn faces a late fitness test after missing the Boxing Day victory against West Bromwich Albion due to a lingering injury concern.

Leeds team news

The visitors will once again be missing full-back Junior Firpo and midfielder Ilia Gruev, who are nursing hamstring and knee injuries, respectively. Max Wober is awaiting clearance from the medical team after sitting out the last two fixtures against Oxford and Stoke.

Manager Daniel Farke may opt to stick with a largely unchanged side but could consider reintroducing Ao Tanaka to the starting XI to bolster their midfield options.

