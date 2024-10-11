How to watch today's Czechia vs Albania Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Czechia and Albania, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Level on three points after two games, Czech Republic and Albania face off in Prague on Friday night to continue their UEFA Nations League campaigns.

Heading into this month’s fixtures, both teams sit behind League B Group 1 leaders Georgia, each recording one win and one loss in September.

The Czech side fell 4-1 to an inspired Georgia squad in their first match, conceding four goals within the first 66 minutes. Despite a disappointing group-stage exit at Euro 2024, Ivan Hasek's team aimed to make a strong start toward promotion back to League A but rebounded just days later with a thrilling 3-2 win over Ukraine.

Similarly, Sylvinho's Albanian side were also bested by Georgia last month but came back with a win over Ukraine, leaving them three points shy of the Group 1 top spot, just like Friday’s hosts.

How to watch Czechia vs Albania online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Czechia vs Albania kick-off time

Date: Friday, October 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT Venue: Epet Arena

The match will be played at the Epet Arena on Friday, October 11, 2024, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Czechia team news

Czech coach Ivan Hasek has given star forward Patrik Schick some time to recover from a series of minor injuries that have limited his chances of breaking into Bayer Leverkusen's starting lineup, making Tomas Chory the likely pick to lead the attack on Friday.

In defense, both David Zima and Jaroslav Zeleny are sidelined due to injuries, but Tomas Holes returns after missing last month's fixtures.

Meanwhile, Jan Boril, Milan Havel, Robin Hranac, and Ondrej Zmrzli have been called up to bolster the hosts' squad, with Albania adding a Czech-based forward to their ranks as extra support.

Czech Republic possible XI: Kovar; Coufal, Krejci, Holes, Boril; Sulc, Soucek, Kalvach; Cerny, Chory, Hlozek

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Kinsky, Jedlicka, Markovic, Zadrazil Defenders: Coufal, Krejci, Vitík, Zima, Hranac, Boril, Zeleny Midfielders: Souček, Král, Šulc, Lingr, Jurásek, Provod, Kalvach, Červ, Ryneš, Kušej Forwards: Schick, Hložek, Černý, Kuchta, Čvančara, Chorý, Kliment

Albania team news

Indrit Tuci, the Sparta Prague striker, will feel right at home this week as Armando Broja remains out of action, and Myrto Uzuni is sidelined with a calf injury. Mirlind Daku, however, is back from suspension and is likely to lead the front line.

Defensive stalwart Berat Djimsiti from Atalanta BC is also unavailable, though Inter Milan midfielder Kristjan Asllani may recover from a muscle issue that has limited his training time.

With Djimsiti absent, the center-back pairing will likely feature Ardian Ismajli and Marash Kumbulla, while Mario Mitaj slots in on the left and Elseid Hysaj takes his position on the right flank.

Albania possible XI: Strakosha; Hysaj, Kumbulla, Ismajli, Mitaj; Asllani, Ramadani; Asani, Bajrami, Seferi; Daku

Position Players Goalkeepers: Strakosha, Simoni, Kastrati, Sherri Defenders: Djimsiti, Kumbulla, Hysaj, Mitaj, Ismajli, Balliu, Bajrami, Mihaj, Ajeti, Hadroj Midfielders: Asllani, Bajrami, Hoxha, Asani, Ramadani, Laci, Seferi, Berisha, Abrashi, Pajaziti, Spahiu, Zeka Forwards: Broja, Muçi, Manaj, Uzuni, Daku

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 10/13/23 Albania 3-3 Czechia Euro Qualification 09/08/23 Czechia 1-1 Albania Euro Qualification 06/08/21 Czechia 3-1 Albania International Friendly Games

