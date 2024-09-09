How to watch today's Cyprus vs Kosovo Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League C match between Cyprus and Kosovo, as well as kick-off time and team news

Cyprus will take on Kosovo in the Nations League group stage game at the AEK Arena on Monday.

Ioannis Pittas scored the only goal of the game as Cyprus beat Lithuania in the first game of the group stage. They will be confident of picking up their second win.

Kosovo have beaten Cyprus in the last two meetings against them, but they are heading into the fixture on the back of a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Romania in the same group.

How to watch Cyprus vs Kosovo online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, VIX and Fox Soccer Plus. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Cyprus vs Kosovo kick-off time

Date: September 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm ET Venue: AEK Arena

The match will be played at the AEK Arena on Monday, with kick-off at 12 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Cyprus team news

Ioannis Pittas continued his excellent club form, netting the decisive goal on Friday and is expected to lead the attack once again.

Goalkeeper Joel Mall was a standout in Servette's victory over Chelsea in the Conference League two weeks ago. He will tasked with stopping the goals.

Cyprus predicted XI: Mall; Karo, Gogic, Kyprianou; Panagiotou Filiotis, Kastanos, Spoljaric, Artymatas, Ioannou; Tzionis, Pittas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mall, Demetriou, Michael Defenders: Karo, Kyprianou, Ioannou, Panayiotou, Correia, Malekkidis, Andreou, Panagiotou, Laifis Midfielders: Gogic, Satsias, Kousoulos, Kyriakou, Chrysostomou, Spoljaric, Artymatas, Kastanos Forwards: Katsantonis, Pittas, Loizou, Kakoulli, Tzionis, Ilia

Kosovo team news

Mergim Vojvoda's late red card in Kosovo’s defeat on Friday means he will serve a suspension.

Injury concerns include Mirlind Kryeziu and Bernard Berisha, who have withdrawn, while Elbasan Rashani stayed at Elche to regain match fitness after his recent transfer.

Kosovo predicted XI: Muric; Hadergjonaj, Am Rrahmani, Aliti, Paqarada; Zhegrova, V Berisha, Rexhbecaj, Rashica; Muriqi, Al Rrahmani.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muric, Bekaj, Avdyli Defenders: Hadergjonaj, Aliti, Krasniqi, Dellova, Rrahmani, Paqarada Midfielders: Rexhbeçaj, Muslija, Zhegrova, Berisha, Emërllahu, Rrudhani Forwards: Rashica, Rrahmani, Asllani, Krasniqi, Muriqi, Sahiti, Selmani

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 2022 Kosovo 5-1 Cyprus Nations League June 2022 Cyprus 0-2 Kosovo Nations League

