+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Charalambos Kyriakou, CyprusGetty Images
UEFA Nations League C
team-logo
AEK Arena
team-logo
Watch with free trial on fubo
GOAL

How to watch today's Cyprus vs Kosovo Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

UEFA Nations League CCyprus vs KosovoCyprusKosovo

How to watch the UEFA Nations League C match between Cyprus and Kosovo, as well as kick-off time and team news

Cyprus will take on Kosovo in the Nations League group stage game at the AEK Arena on Monday.

Ioannis Pittas scored the only goal of the game as Cyprus beat Lithuania in the first game of the group stage. They will be confident of picking up their second win.

Kosovo have beaten Cyprus in the last two meetings against them, but they are heading into the fixture on the back of a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Romania in the same group.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cyprus vs Kosovo online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
ViXWatch here
Fox Soccer PlusWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fubo, VIX and Fox Soccer Plus. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Cyprus vs Kosovo kick-off time

Date:September 9, 2024
Kick-off time:12 pm ET
Venue:AEK Arena

The match will be played at the AEK Arena on Monday, with kick-off at 12 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Cyprus team news

Ioannis Pittas continued his excellent club form, netting the decisive goal on Friday and is expected to lead the attack once again.

Goalkeeper Joel Mall was a standout in Servette's victory over Chelsea in the Conference League two weeks ago. He will tasked with stopping the goals.

Cyprus predicted XI: Mall; Karo, Gogic, Kyprianou; Panagiotou Filiotis, Kastanos, Spoljaric, Artymatas, Ioannou; Tzionis, Pittas

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mall, Demetriou, Michael
Defenders:Karo, Kyprianou, Ioannou, Panayiotou, Correia, Malekkidis, Andreou, Panagiotou, Laifis
Midfielders:Gogic, Satsias, Kousoulos, Kyriakou, Chrysostomou, Spoljaric, Artymatas, Kastanos
Forwards:Katsantonis, Pittas, Loizou, Kakoulli, Tzionis, Ilia

Kosovo team news

Mergim Vojvoda's late red card in Kosovo’s defeat on Friday means he will serve a suspension.

Injury concerns include Mirlind Kryeziu and Bernard Berisha, who have withdrawn, while Elbasan Rashani stayed at Elche to regain match fitness after his recent transfer.

Kosovo predicted XI: Muric; Hadergjonaj, Am Rrahmani, Aliti, Paqarada; Zhegrova, V Berisha, Rexhbecaj, Rashica; Muriqi, Al Rrahmani.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Muric, Bekaj, Avdyli
Defenders:Hadergjonaj, Aliti, Krasniqi, Dellova, Rrahmani, Paqarada
Midfielders:Rexhbeçaj, Muslija, Zhegrova, Berisha, Emërllahu, Rrudhani
Forwards:Rashica, Rrahmani, Asllani, Krasniqi, Muriqi, Sahiti, Selmani

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
September 2022Kosovo 5-1 CyprusNations League
June 2022Cyprus 0-2 KosovoNations League

Useful links

Advertisement