How to watch today's Cyprus vs Kosovo Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Cyprus will take on Kosovo in the Nations League group stage game at the AEK Arena on Monday.
Ioannis Pittas scored the only goal of the game as Cyprus beat Lithuania in the first game of the group stage. They will be confident of picking up their second win.
Kosovo have beaten Cyprus in the last two meetings against them, but they are heading into the fixture on the back of a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Romania in the same group.
How to watch Cyprus vs Kosovo online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, VIX and Fox Soccer Plus. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Cyprus vs Kosovo kick-off time
|Date:
|September 9, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12 pm ET
|Venue:
|AEK Arena
The match will be played at the AEK Arena on Monday, with kick-off at 12 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Cyprus team news
Ioannis Pittas continued his excellent club form, netting the decisive goal on Friday and is expected to lead the attack once again.
Goalkeeper Joel Mall was a standout in Servette's victory over Chelsea in the Conference League two weeks ago. He will tasked with stopping the goals.
Cyprus predicted XI: Mall; Karo, Gogic, Kyprianou; Panagiotou Filiotis, Kastanos, Spoljaric, Artymatas, Ioannou; Tzionis, Pittas
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mall, Demetriou, Michael
|Defenders:
|Karo, Kyprianou, Ioannou, Panayiotou, Correia, Malekkidis, Andreou, Panagiotou, Laifis
|Midfielders:
|Gogic, Satsias, Kousoulos, Kyriakou, Chrysostomou, Spoljaric, Artymatas, Kastanos
|Forwards:
|Katsantonis, Pittas, Loizou, Kakoulli, Tzionis, Ilia
Kosovo team news
Mergim Vojvoda's late red card in Kosovo’s defeat on Friday means he will serve a suspension.
Injury concerns include Mirlind Kryeziu and Bernard Berisha, who have withdrawn, while Elbasan Rashani stayed at Elche to regain match fitness after his recent transfer.
Kosovo predicted XI: Muric; Hadergjonaj, Am Rrahmani, Aliti, Paqarada; Zhegrova, V Berisha, Rexhbecaj, Rashica; Muriqi, Al Rrahmani.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Muric, Bekaj, Avdyli
|Defenders:
|Hadergjonaj, Aliti, Krasniqi, Dellova, Rrahmani, Paqarada
|Midfielders:
|Rexhbeçaj, Muslija, Zhegrova, Berisha, Emërllahu, Rrudhani
|Forwards:
|Rashica, Rrahmani, Asllani, Krasniqi, Muriqi, Sahiti, Selmani
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 2022
|Kosovo 5-1 Cyprus
|Nations League
|June 2022
|Cyprus 0-2 Kosovo
|Nations League