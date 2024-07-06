How to watch today's Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Mazatlan FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul and Mazatlan will face off at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Saturday in the opening round of the 2024 Liga MX season.

Both teams had poor seasons last year and will be eager to start the new season on a high note to help set the tone for this season.

The hosts wrapped up preparations for their return to competitive action by claiming a slender 1-0 win over America De Cali on Sunday, while the visitors played out a 1-1 draw in their only pre-season friendly against lower league side Dorados de Sinaloa.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Azteca

The Liga MX Apertura between Cruz Azul and Mazatlan will be played at Estadio Azteca in Coyoacán, Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT on Saturday, July 6, in the United States (US).

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Mazatlan is available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

In a blockbuster transfer swoop, La Maquina secured the signatures of Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis from Atlanta United. However, he suffered a setback during the preseason match against América de Cali, spraining his left ankle and is now set to miss the start of the Liga MX Apertura phase.

Meanwhile, another new signing, Andres Montano, has been gaining valuable minutes during preseason games and could make his debut in this game.

On the departure front, Rafael Guerrero and Luis Jiménez bid farewell, with Jorge Sánchez expected to follow them out of the door imminently. Uruguayan player Christian Tabó, who recently returned from loan, is not in the club's immediate plans.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Rotondi, Piovi, Salcedo, Ditta, Huescas; Rivero, Rodriguez, Faravelli, Antuna; Sanchez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier, Gudiño Defenders: Sánchez, Ditta, Salcedo, Piovi, Cándido, Vargas, Guerrero Midfielders: Rodríguez, Huescas, Rotondi, Faravelli, Lira, Rivero, Montaño, Gutiérrez, Jiménez Forwards: Giakoumakis, Antuna, Fernández, Sepúlveda, Tabó, Lotti

Mazatlan FC team news

Mazatlan have appointed Víctor Manuel Vucetich as their new head coach. They have also made several key additions in the offseason, bringing in the likes of Alan Torres from Chivas, Mauro Laínez from América, and Jordan Sierra from Querétaro through the door. However, they have lost Andrés Montaño, who will face them this Saturday.

Luis Olivas and Sergio Flores have left the club after finishing their loan spells and returning to Chivas.

Venezuelan Eduard Bello and Panamanian Yoel Bárcenas are currently competing in the Copa América 2024, while Ramiro Arciga is currently on international duty with the Mexico Under-23s, ruling the trio out of contention for the visitors.

Mazatlan possible starting lineup: Duran; Rodriguez, Sanchez, Almada, Maduena; Montano, Escobar, Reyes, Esquivel; Prete, Amarilla

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Gutierrez Defenders: Merolla, Almada, Díaz, Alvarado, Sánchez, Rodriguez, Colula Midfielders: Bello, Benedetti, Bárcenas, del Prete, Colmán, Intriago, Torres, Laínez, Esquivel, Escoboza, Meraz Forwards: Amarilla, Árciga, Rubio, Camacho

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/01/24 Cruz Azul 2-1 Mazatlán FC Liga MX, Clausura 16/09/23 Mazatlán FC 2-2 Cruz Azul Liga MX, Apertura 04/03/23 Mazatlán FC 3-1 Cruz Azul Liga MX, Clausura 12/09/22 Cruz Azul 2-0 Mazatlán FC Liga MX, Apertura

Useful links